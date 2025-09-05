ModernGhana logo
Invest in geological survey authority to combat illegal mining — Mr Martin Ayisi 

  Fri, 05 Sep 2025
Social News Invest in geological survey authority to combat illegal mining — Mr Martin Ayisi
FRI, 05 SEP 2025

Mr. Martin Ayisi, the outgoing Chief Executive Officer of Ghana’s Minerals Commission, has called on the government to invest in geological surveyors to tackle the growing menace of illegal mining, known as galamsey.

He emphasized the lack of expertise in identifying suitable mining areas and conducting proper investigation as significant challenges in fighting illegal mining.

He made this during an engagement with journalists across the 16 regions of the country on the review of Ghana’s minerals policy and Mining Act 2006 (Act 703), which seeks to address challenges in small scale mining, which leads to illegal mining by mining companies in the country.

He said empowering the Geological Survey Authority would mandate the authority to identify suitable areas for mining operations, which would prevent miners from venturing into an ecologically sensitive area.

Mr. Ayisi said the Authority would designate specific areas for small-scale mining, reducing environmental harm and promoting sustainable mining practices in the country.

He emphasized the amendment law as crucial in the fight against illegal mining, as it sought to strike a balance between promoting responsible mining and safeguarding the environment.

“Aside from empowering the Geological Survey Authority (GSA) to identify suitable mining areas, the law aims to reduce the environmental impact of mining and protect the country’s natural resources,” he said.

The engagement brought together dignitaries, including Mr Yusif Sulemana, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Benjamin Aryee, former CEO of the Minerals Commission and some staff of the commission.

Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association ,commended the Mineral Commission for its commitment to combating illegal mining.

He also encouraged participants to champion the cause and to end illegal mining in their reportage and take advantage of the training opportunities to improve their skills.

GNA

body-container-line