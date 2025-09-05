NDC outlines strict guidelines for Tamale Central primary on September 6

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced detailed rules to govern the Tamale Central parliamentary primary scheduled for Saturday, September 6, 2025.

In a notice signed by Dr. Arnold Mashud Abukari, Northern Regional Director of Elections and IT, the party said polls would open at 9 a.m. and close at 2 p.m., with four ballot boxes assigned to specific electoral areas.

Delegates will be issued QR-code-enabled tags linked to their personal details and must also present an additional form of identification such as a voter ID, Ghana Card, or party membership card before casting their ballots.

Security will be tight, with about 250 joint officers deployed to maintain order. Accredited observers will be confined to the supporters’ stands at the Tamale Stadium, while entry into the inner perimeter will require prior clearance.

Each candidate will be permitted to appoint four agents per ballot box, though only one will sign the final collation sheet. In addition, two accredited representatives per candidate will be allowed into the inner perimeter.

The rules also ban delegates from carrying mobile phones into the voting booth. Candidates are prohibited from transporting delegates to the venue or campaigning on the grounds during the exercise.

Polling stations have been mapped out to cover the following areas:

Station 1 : Regional and constituency executives, Agric Mohiyebihi, Gumbihini North, and Aboaboo Ward.

Station 2 : Moshi-Zongo, Tishigu, Salamba, ADB, Warizihi, and Gumbihini South.

Station 3 : Dakpemfong, Buglanfong, Sabonjida, and Victory Wards.

Station 4: Changli, Choggu West, Dohinaayili, Zogbeli, and Lamacara.

Dr. Abukari assured delegates that the measures are intended to ensure “a smooth, transparent, and credible electoral process,” reflecting the NDC’s commitment to fairness and internal democracy.

The primary has been necessitated by the tragic death of the sitting MP, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, who died in a helicopter crash on August 6, 2025, along with seven others.