ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC outlines strict guidelines for Tamale Central primary on September 6

  Fri, 05 Sep 2025
NDC NDC outlines strict guidelines for Tamale Central primary on September 6
FRI, 05 SEP 2025 1

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced detailed rules to govern the Tamale Central parliamentary primary scheduled for Saturday, September 6, 2025.

In a notice signed by Dr. Arnold Mashud Abukari, Northern Regional Director of Elections and IT, the party said polls would open at 9 a.m. and close at 2 p.m., with four ballot boxes assigned to specific electoral areas.

Delegates will be issued QR-code-enabled tags linked to their personal details and must also present an additional form of identification such as a voter ID, Ghana Card, or party membership card before casting their ballots.

Security will be tight, with about 250 joint officers deployed to maintain order. Accredited observers will be confined to the supporters’ stands at the Tamale Stadium, while entry into the inner perimeter will require prior clearance.

Each candidate will be permitted to appoint four agents per ballot box, though only one will sign the final collation sheet. In addition, two accredited representatives per candidate will be allowed into the inner perimeter.

The rules also ban delegates from carrying mobile phones into the voting booth. Candidates are prohibited from transporting delegates to the venue or campaigning on the grounds during the exercise.

Polling stations have been mapped out to cover the following areas:

  • Station 1: Regional and constituency executives, Agric Mohiyebihi, Gumbihini North, and Aboaboo Ward.

  • Station 2: Moshi-Zongo, Tishigu, Salamba, ADB, Warizihi, and Gumbihini South.

  • Station 3: Dakpemfong, Buglanfong, Sabonjida, and Victory Wards.

  • Station 4: Changli, Choggu West, Dohinaayili, Zogbeli, and Lamacara.

Dr. Abukari assured delegates that the measures are intended to ensure “a smooth, transparent, and credible electoral process,” reflecting the NDC’s commitment to fairness and internal democracy.

The primary has been necessitated by the tragic death of the sitting MP, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, who died in a helicopter crash on August 6, 2025, along with seven others.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

NYAMKE | 9/5/2025 5:21:32 PM

GANG OF IGNORANCE THE ONLY USELESS THINGS YOU THINK OF IS ELECTIONS HOPELESS

Comments1
Top Stories

2 hours ago

NDC outlines strict guidelines for Tamale Central primary on September 6 NDC outlines strict guidelines for Tamale Central primary on September 6

2 hours ago

Medical Council moves to clamp down on fake doctors and forged certificates Medical Council moves to clamp down on fake doctors and forged certificates

2 hours ago

2025 WASSCE: WAEC shuts Adventist Day SHS exam hall over mass cheating 2025 WASSCE: WAEC shuts Adventist Day SHS exam hall over mass cheating

2 hours ago

E/R: Illegal mining fight cant be achieved overnight — Mr Ayisi E/R: Illegal mining fight can't be achieved overnight — Mr Ayisi 

2 hours ago

Murder of Immigration Officer: Court urges angry family to exercise restraint Murder of Immigration Officer: Court urges angry family to exercise restraint 

7 hours ago

Cedi’s recent depreciation driven by market sentiments and speculations — Analyst Cedi’s recent depreciation driven by market sentiments and speculations — Analys...

7 hours ago

NDC’s manifesto pledge to make Ridge a teaching hospital will be fulfilled — NDC MP NDC’s manifesto pledge to make Ridge a teaching hospital will be fulfilled — NDC...

7 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Suame and Legal Counsel for the Minority Caucus in Parliament, John Darko I’m against calls for future NPP government to remove next CJ — Minority’s lawye...

7 hours ago

Martin Kwaku Ayisi, former Minerals Commission CEO Minerals Commission CEO Martin Ayisi reassigned as Technical Advisor to Lands Mi...

7 hours ago

BoG suspends remittance partnerships with Taptap Send, Afriex, 3 others for one month BoG suspends remittance partnerships with Taptap Send, Afriex, 3 others for one ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line