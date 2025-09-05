ModernGhana logo
2025 WASSCE: WAEC shuts Adventist Day SHS exam hall over mass cheating

  Fri, 05 Sep 2025
Social News 2025 WASSCE: WAEC shuts Adventist Day SHS exam hall over mass cheating
FRI, 05 SEP 2025

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has closed the Adventist Day Senior High School examination centre in Kumasi after invigilators seized several mobile phones from candidates in the middle of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, John Kapi, told reporters on Friday, September 5, 2025, that the drastic action was taken to safeguard the credibility of the exams.

All affected candidates have been moved to WAEC’s regional office in Kumasi, where they will complete their papers under tightened monitoring.

The development adds to a growing list of malpractice incidents that have marred this year’s WASSCE. At least 14 people, including teachers, students, and invigilators, have already been arrested in different parts of the country.

WAEC has vowed to scrutinise results from all implicated centres before releasing them to ensure fairness and integrity.

