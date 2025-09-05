ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Sudan's RSF commits 'myriad crimes against humanity': UN probe

By Nina LARSON - AFP
Sudan Residents in El-Fasher, a city besieged by Sudans RSF for more than a year, gather at a meal distribution point. By - (AFP/File)
FRI, 05 SEP 2025
Residents in El-Fasher, a city besieged by Sudan's RSF for more than a year, gather at a meal distribution point. By - (AFP/File)

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan has committed numerous crimes against humanity in Sudan's civil war, in particular in its siege of El-Fasher in western Darfur, UN investigators said Friday.

The United Nations' fact-finding mission for Sudan also found evidence of war crimes by both sides in the conflict between the regular army and the RSF, which has killed tens of thousands of people since it broke out in April 2023.

"Our findings leave no room for doubt: civilians are paying the highest price in this war," mission chief Mohamed Chande Othman said in a statement.

The mission, in a new report, determined that the RSF had "committed crimes against humanity, notably murder, torture, forced displacement, persecution on ethnic grounds, and other inhumane acts".

The paramilitaries, who lost much of central Sudan including Khartoum earlier this year, are attempting to consolidate power in the west by seizing the last major city held by the army in the Darfur region: El-Fasher.

While faulting both sides in the conflict, the investigators highlighted in particular the RFS's brutality in that siege, where about 300,000 people live and which has effectively been sealed off.

"RSF, during the siege of El-Fasher and surrounding areas, committed myriad crimes against humanity, including murder, torture, enslavement, rape, sexual slavery, sexual violence," the fact-finding mission statement said.

It also pointed to forced displacement and persecution on ethnic, gender and political grounds.

"The RSF and its allies used starvation as a method of warfare and deprived civilians of objects indispensable to their survival, including food, medicine and relief supplies -- which may amount to the crime against humanity of extermination," it added.

Sexual violence

The investigators were not granted access to Sudan, but said they had travelled to surrounding countries, reviewed documents and videos and had conducted more than 250 interviews with victims and others to reach their conclusions.

The report, which will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council next week, determined that both sides in the conflict have arbitrarily arrested, detained and tortured civilians because of their ethnicity, political opinion, profession or alleged collaboration with the other side.

It highlighted that RSF detention centres were described in particularly bleak terms by survivors, who compared them to "slaughterhouses" where detainees were sometimes beaten to death and summarily executed.

The report also accused the paramilitary forces of committing rampant sexual violence, including rape, gang rape, forced marriage and sexual slavery.

"Women and girls from non-Arab communities, some as young as 12, were particularly targeted," the investigators said.

The fact-finding mission demanded international action to bring perpetrators to justice.

Mission head Othman said that, in Sudan's conflict, both sides "have deliberately targeted civilians through attacks, summary executions, arbitrary detention, torture, and inhuman treatment in detention facilities".

"These are not accidental tragedies but deliberate strategies amounting to war crimes."

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 minute ago

NDC outlines strict guidelines for Tamale Central primary on September 6 NDC outlines strict guidelines for Tamale Central primary on September 6

1 minute ago

Medical Council moves to clamp down on fake doctors and forged certificates Medical Council moves to clamp down on fake doctors and forged certificates

1 minute ago

2025 WASSCE: WAEC shuts Adventist Day SHS exam hall over mass cheating 2025 WASSCE: WAEC shuts Adventist Day SHS exam hall over mass cheating

1 minute ago

E/R: Illegal mining fight cant be achieved overnight — Mr Ayisi E/R: Illegal mining fight can't be achieved overnight — Mr Ayisi 

1 minute ago

Murder of Immigration Officer: Court urges angry family to exercise restraint Murder of Immigration Officer: Court urges angry family to exercise restraint 

5 hours ago

Cedi’s recent depreciation driven by market sentiments and speculations — Analyst Cedi’s recent depreciation driven by market sentiments and speculations — Analys...

5 hours ago

NDC’s manifesto pledge to make Ridge a teaching hospital will be fulfilled — NDC MP NDC’s manifesto pledge to make Ridge a teaching hospital will be fulfilled — NDC...

5 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Suame and Legal Counsel for the Minority Caucus in Parliament, John Darko I’m against calls for future NPP government to remove next CJ — Minority’s lawye...

5 hours ago

Martin Kwaku Ayisi, former Minerals Commission CEO Minerals Commission CEO Martin Ayisi reassigned as Technical Advisor to Lands Mi...

5 hours ago

BoG suspends remittance partnerships with Taptap Send, Afriex, 3 others for one month BoG suspends remittance partnerships with Taptap Send, Afriex, 3 others for one ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line