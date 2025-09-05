ModernGhana logo
Nandom MCE hands over SOCO projects, pledges completion of ongoing works

By Mohammed Abdulai II Contributor
FRI, 05 SEP 2025

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nandom, Hon. Anthony Ziniel, reiterated government’s commitment to inclusive development as he handed over four completed Social Cohesion (SOCO) projects to beneficiary communities in the municipality on Thursday, 3rd September, 2025.

The projects, spread across different locations, are expected to improve livelihoods, enhance social services, and strengthen community cohesion.

The facilities handed over include a football field at Tankyara, ten market stalls with five storerooms, a urinal and toilet facility at Baseble, a community garden at Turbogru, and an orthopaedic ward at St. Theresa’s Hospital in Nandom.

COMMUNITY RELIEF AT BASEBLE
The handover at Baseble was greeted with excitement, particularly from the chief and community members. The chief, visibly elated, described the facilities as a long-awaited intervention that would boost economic activity and ease the burden on women traders. For years, traders in Baseble had operated in open and often harsh conditions, lacking both permanent stalls and sanitary facilities.

The new market stalls and storerooms are expected to transform the trading environment, while the urinal and toilet facility will address hygiene concerns that previously plagued the community.

“This project is a huge relief for our women and young people. It will help improve trading conditions and protect the health of our people,” the chief said.

IMPROVING HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE
At St. Theresa’s Hospital, the focus was on healthcare delivery. The newly commissioned orthopedic ward comes at a critical time when demand for specialized care in the municipality is on the rise.

The Municipal Director of Health, Madam Rukaya Rumnaya, who was visibly delighted, expressed gratitude to the assembly and the MCE. She prayed that the facility would be equipped with the necessary tools and logistics to function effectively.

“We are grateful for this intervention. It is my hope that we will soon get the equipment needed so that this ward will serve patients as intended,” she noted.

The hospital administrator also welcomed the project, emphasizing that it would ease pressure on existing wards and significantly improve the quality of care delivered.

MCE CALLS FOR CARE AND MAINTENANCE
Speaking at the handover, Hon. Ziniel urged both the hospital management and the Baseble community to take good care of the facilities. He reminded the beneficiaries that projects of this nature thrive when communities show ownership and responsibility.

“These projects are not the end. We will continue to work on other ongoing government initiatives so that every community feels included in development. But I also urge you to protect and maintain what has been provided, so that they serve you for years to come,” the MCE said.

TANGIBLE BENEFITS FOR COMMUNITIES
At Tankyara, the community received a football field, which is expected to promote youth engagement and social cohesion. The project will help unearth football talent, keep young people active, and reduce social vices.

In Turbogru, a community garden was handed over to the community members, providing an opportunity for improved food security and additional income streams. Residents expressed hope that the project would enhance nutrition while reducing dependency on seasonal farming alone.

INSPECTION OF ONGOING PROJECTS
As part of the tour, the MCE and his team from the municipal assembly inspected an ongoing CHPS compound project at Gengenkpe. The facility, once completed, will expand access to primary healthcare and reduce the distance residents must travel to seek medical services.

THE BIGGER PICTURE:
The SOCO projects fall under government’s broader initiative to strengthen social cohesion and improve service delivery in underserved communities. By investing in health, markets, sports, and agriculture, the initiative aims to address both social and economic needs while fostering unity across diverse communities.

For residents of Nandom, the completion and handover of these projects represent more than just infrastructure, they symbolize recognition, inclusion, and the promise of better days ahead.

