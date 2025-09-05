WAEC to release private 2025 BECE results today

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has confirmed that the results of the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for private candidates will be released today, Friday, September 5, 2025.

Addressing journalists in Accra, WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, said the outcome would be made available before the end of the day.

“The results of BECE for private candidates will be released by the close of today, September 5, 2025,” he stated.

He recalled that the 2025 BECE for both school and private candidates was conducted from Wednesday, June 11 to Wednesday, June 18. A total of 603,328 candidates sat for the school edition, including 297,250 males and 306,078 females from 20,395 schools nationwide. For the private examination, 1,661 candidates registered, comprising 858 males and 803 females.

The Council recorded a 5.99 percent increase in entries for school candidates, while private candidature rose by 19.49 percent compared to the previous year.

The provisional results of the school candidates were released on August 23, 2025. WAEC further disclosed that candidates who breached examination regulations had been sanctioned, following investigations and recommendations from the Council’s disciplinary committee.