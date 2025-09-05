ModernGhana logo
2025 WASSCE: 14 arrested nationwide over malpractice – WAEC

  Fri, 05 Sep 2025
At least 14 people, including teachers, students, and invigilators, have been arrested across the country for their roles in examination malpractice during the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The arrests were made at Yeji Senior High School, Abbott College in Asante Bekwai, Atwima Kwanwoma Presbyterian SHS, and several other centres.

Head of Public Affairs at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), John Kapi, confirmed at a media briefing that the numbers are rising and warned that results from all implicated schools will face strict scrutiny.

In Kumasi, the Adventist Day Senior High School examination centre was shut down after multiple mobile phones were seized from candidates. WAEC has since relocated the students to its regional office to complete the exams under tighter supervision.

Several specific cases have already resulted in prosecution. Two impersonators arrested at Kasoa have been sentenced to six months in prison each, while their accomplice received an eight-month jail term. In Kukurantumi, the proprietor of Christian School and a teacher were detained after allegedly creating a WhatsApp group to circulate exam questions. At Abura Dunkwa, one Ebenazer Fynn was arrested for impersonation and is currently under investigation.

Mr. Kapi stressed that WAEC is determined to protect the integrity of the WASSCE. He warned that the Council will not hesitate to take tough action against anyone found undermining the credibility of the examination process.

