Bawumia Royally Defeated Intellectual and Emotional Toddler Kennedy Agyapong, Period!

Former Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, definitely, may not be the best and/or the topmost Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), going into the 2028 General Election. But it is also quite obvious that the once-failed 2024 New Patriotic Party’s Presidential Aspirant, namely, Mr. Kennedy (Kwame) Ohene Agyapong, is all “Sound and Fury Signifying Zilch,” in classical Shakespearean parlance. He is absolutely no match for the twice-elected Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia because the former NPP-sponsored Member of Assin-Central Constituency, in the Central Region, could not even win back his old seat from the criminally convicted Candidate James Gyakye Quayson, of the presently ruling National Democratic Congress NDC).

Having royally, fairly and squarely been defeated by the then Vice-Presidential Incumbent of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana, Candidate Agyapong would egocentrically and egomaniacally refuse to assist the party to win back its old Assin-North Constituency seat, primarily due to his implacable hatred towards the party’s most administratively indefatigable stalwart, with the incontestable exception, of course, of former President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum, Ghana’s most dynamic, innovative and creative Education Minister for the past half-century.

It is also ironic for the most politically divisive New Patriotic Party Presidential Aspirant, whose electioneering-campaign agenda has almost invariably and wholly been unabashedly focused on Muslim-baiting and ethnic provocation, to be basely, as well as baselessly, and woefully belatedly attempting to fool party members, supporters and sympathizers into believing that, somehow, the Assin-Dompim charlatan has it what really takes to unite or unify the perennially fractious and factional composition of the Elephant Riders’ Party, a state of near-intractable centrifugality of which the notorious proprietor of the Oman Media Communications Network has played no minor role.

Indeed, it has often been said that “The Taste of the Pudding Inheres in the Eating of the Same.” Now, let the late Yevgeny Prigozhin think-and-behave-alike boldly and confidently catalog for the scrutiny of the rank-and-file membership of the party, precisely what this carcinogenically self-preening multimillionaire entrepreneur has done to constructively make the New Patriotic Party more cohesive than it is presently, that is, besides Mr. Ohene Agyapong’s scandalously vision-bereft railroading of the late Mr. Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie - aka Sir John - an institutionally destructive gambit that may very well have regressed the party’s chances of an electoral victory or victories over the course of at least some 8 years, an unarguably nihilistic move that precipitated the Afoko Debacle that resulted in the creation of an even more unprecedentedly divisive party since the 1992 founding of the otherwise historically auspicious and momentous emergence of a politically progressive alternative to the late former President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-established murderous juggernaut that is the sinister institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress, publicly and pontifically declared to be the most violent political party in the entire postcolonial history and the existence of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana by President John “SADA Gravy-Train Driving” Dramani Mahama.

Not very long ago, for example, the pathologically self-preening multimillionaire party-milking stalwart, by his own public proclamation, by the way, was busy traipsing the length and the breadth of the country, haughtily cautioning Ghanaian voters against casting a wasteful ballot in favor of the Oxbridge and the Simon Fraser, Canada, educated then Vice-President and Presidential-Candidacy Aspirant Mahamudu Bawumia, not because the self-elected archnemesis of the then Candidate Mahamudu Bawumia had any forensically compelling or credible proof or evidence of the gross administrative incompetence of his archrival, but simply because the Walewale native from the Akufo-Addo-created North-East Region was a devout Muslim, unlike the “Akom-Prigozhin’s” bosom friend the Gonja native from Bole-Bamboi, in the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, who was absolutely unimpeachable, with regard to Mr. Mahama’s religious orientation as a self-professing Christian, although Kwame Gonja, like “Issaka Bawumia,” was born and raised in a predominantly Muslim Family with children none of whom had Muslim names.

Now, is the bluntly facile presumption and/or supposition here that, somehow, the overwhelming majority of Ghanaian citizens and eligible voters lack the common sense to map out the familial profiles of these two contemporary political behemoths of Northern-Ghanaian Descent for themselves? It goes without saying that not only is the former lawmaker who represented his own Assin people in two constituencies, namely, Assin-North and Assin-Central, for two protracted decades did not craft, let alone have a single legislation or law passed to enhance the quality of the lives of his own Assin people, Mr. Ohene Agyapong’s most significant bragging right has been to thump his chest -Yagbonwura Kwame Gonja Fashion - and dare any vanguard party stalwart who can boast of having secured the most lucrative contractual awards from both former Presidents John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor and Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to literally come out of the proverbial woodwork to challenge him.

The longtime New York and New Jersey resident is also on record to have vigorously campaigned on behalf of then Candidate-General John “Ouagadougou Ford Expedition SE Payola” Dramani Mahama on the sly with profound and profuse apologies for having supposedly “humiliated a very decent man” in the public arena of Ghanaian political warfare. Which, in fact, could only mean that if, indeed, Candidate Mahama dropped the existing record of votes routinely in favor of the New Patriotic Party down to a whopping 31-percent, it is largely and primarily because strategically and treacherously campaigning for Candidate-General John “Gnassingbe” Dramani Mahama in the 2024 Presidential Election, a royally failed Candidate Kennedy Kwame “Akom-Prigozhin” Ohene Agyepong had decidedly and suicidally sandbagged the man that he is virulently and self-righteously accusing of woefully lacking electoral traction and thus a formidable base of party members, supporters and sympathizers (See “NPP shamelessly projecting Bawumia who dropped our votes by 31% as 'Establishment Choice' – Ken Agyapong team” Modernghana.com 8/28/25).

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]