IT expert proposes innovative digital solutions for arms regulation

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu II Contributor
Dr Sylvester Akpah, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Innovations Ghana Limited, has recommended a digital database management system as part of efforts to modernise arms regulation in Ghana, stressing that the National Small Arms Bill should capture the future into the present.

Dr Akpah explained that the proposed platform would serve as a central database accessible to regulators and enforcement agencies in real time. By capturing every firearm, dealer, and licence in one system, the platform would make it easier to monitor arms ownership across the country and ensure compliance.

He added that the database would track licensed dealers and brokers while sending automatic renewal notices to licence holders, thereby reducing illegal possession arising from expired permits.

Presenting at the High-Level Consultative Meeting on the theme “Towards a Robust Regulatory Framework for Small Arms in a Reset Agenda”, he stated that the draft concept was designed to register arms and licence holders, track dealers, and automate compliance reminders to address the weaknesses of Ghana’s current paper-based licensing regime.

Dr Akpah emphasised that the automation would reduce discretionary enforcement and replace it with data-driven monitoring. The system, he said, would also integrate with secure online payment platforms to simplify licence renewal while generating revenue for the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NATCOM).

According to Dr Akpah, revenue leakages associated with the manual system could be eliminated, ensuring that funds are properly channelled into enforcement, institutional strengthening, and public education.

In his presentation, Dr Akpah further indicated that the platform would enhance transparency by allowing law enforcement officers to instantly verify the legality of arms ownership without relying on physical documents.

He explained that the database would also provide policymakers with data analytics on ownership trends, compliance patterns, and geographic hotspots of proliferation, thereby strengthening both operational efficiency and long-term policy planning.

He concluded by stressing that the regulation of arms could no longer rely on outdated methods and that the adoption of technology was critical for closing enforcement gaps, ensuring accountability, and strengthening public trust in arms regulation.

Ms Shaima Hussein, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Deputy Resident Representative in Ghana, has revealed that the UNDP supported the Government of Ghana to set up the NATCOM and has still been supporting the Commission to date.

“UNDP sees our partnership with NATCOM as a means to jointly develop a national programme that supports the overall Ghana government development agenda.

“To bring into action a concrete cooperative and collaborative peace and security mechanism to control the possession, trafficking and proliferation of illicit arms and ammunition and other materials which violate the potential of promoting terrorism, organised crime, conflicts and violent extremist activities,” she noted.

Ms Hussein noted that the continuous partnership with the government of Ghana has enhanced the capacity of NATCOM and other relevant institutions to deal with the proliferation of small arms in Ghana.

“Also, key among our interventions worth mentioning is the conduct and publication of two baseline reports, with a third baseline report in the offing,” she stated.

She mentioned others, such as extensive public education and sensitisation, weapons collection and destruction, refurbishment of the selected Firearms Registry of the Ghana Police Service, the marking of weapons of the Ghana Police Service and computerisation of the records of the marked weapons.

Ms Hussein recounted that the UNDP's support for the government of Ghana with the Ballots without Bullets campaign, the set up of three containerised offices and the establishment and piloting of the Ghana Digital Arms Database System have contributed immensely to reducing the small arms proliferation in the country.

Ms Hussein noted that “as we look to a robust regulatory framework on small arms in Ghana, let us harness the power of global treaties to make a meaningful difference in the control of small arms and light weapons.

“Let us stand united in our efforts to create a safer world for all. The path ahead in the legislative process may be challenging, but together, we can forge a future where peace prevails over violence.

“Let us be the generation that rises to the occasion, that writes a new chapter in our history – a chapter that speaks of hope, resilience, and commitment to a world free from the threat of small arms and light weapons,” Ms Hussein emphasised.

The high-level consultative meeting was organised by the Saving Lives Entity's (SALIENT) Fund Project implementing team through the West Africa Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA Ghana) at Ada Foah from August 28th to 31st.

Stakeholders who participated in the meeting include the representatives from the Ministry of the Interior, the attorney general’s office, the Narcotics Control Board, the Ghana Boundary Commission, the Ghana Law Reform Commission, policy makers, parliamentarians, NATCOM and representatives from civil society organisations (CSOs).

Other stakeholders include the International Action Network on Small Arms (IANSA) and United Nations agencies in Ghana – UNDP, UNREC, UNRCO, and UNODC.

