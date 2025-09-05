Public toilet on plot of land was sold to NPP Tema Central secretary for GH¢2,000 — TDC MD reveals

Mr Courage Nunekpeku, the Managing Director of TDC Ghana Limited, has stressed that the company will continue its drive in reclaiming all lands wrongfully allocated to people over the years.

Mr Nunepkeku, briefing the media, stated that they were conducting investigations on land allocations, revealing that TDC had recovered some lands within its acquisition.

“For instance, on the Aflao road from TT Brothers towards Kpone, there were lands that were allocated in these places and not done properly; a lot of lands were recovered from them,” he stated.

He added that management had tasked the audit department to conduct an audit on the allocations, adding that “we are trying our best to recover some transactions done under some shady deals; some are very complex. We are in touch with the police and other security agencies to assist us in recovering the lands allocated to ghosts.”

Giving further examples of lands reclaimed under his administration, he said a land allocated for a public toilet at Tema Community Five which was allegedly sold to the wife of a former protocol officer under the administration of his predecessor has been recovered.

“About two weeks ago, I had a complaint from residents of community five that a public toilet had been sold to somebody to be developed. Upon investigations, it came out that the public toilet was sold to the NPP Tema Central constituency secretary, Ian, who was working at TDC here as a protocol officer to the Managing Director then.

"He sold a whole land which is about 30 by 50 or 40 by 50 at GHs2,000,” he stressed.

He added that “When I went into the matter, I said no way; I engaged the woman and terminated the contract.”

According to him, a land that had been allocated to nurses at community 23 was given to people who are not nurses, and open spaces had been fenced and allocated to faceless people in parts of Tema.

He urged prospective buyers to follow the due process, which included application, offer letter, site plan, right of entry, and others.

GNA