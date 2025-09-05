Government revamps PBC shea factory operations

PBC Shea Limited, a state-owned shea processing factory located in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region, has been revamped by President John Dramani Mahama.

Commissioned in 2012 to process shea nuts into shea butter and oil, the factory had been inactive since 2019 due to lack of funding.

With an estimated production capacity of between 130,000 and 150,000 metric tons of shea nuts annually, which is valued at approximately $118 million, the facility has now resumed operations under the 24-hour economy policy to boost the shea industry and create jobs for youth across the five northern regions.

PBC Shea Limited produces and distributes 100% natural, refined, and unrefined shea butter for both local and export markets.

Rev. Aaron Fant, Board Chairman of PBC Shea Limited, led board members to inspect the reopening and praised the management and staff for their dedication.

“I am thrilled to see PBC Shea Limited come back to life after being shut down for several years. Today we can witness the commencement of production, and I am sure the President will be excited, as he entrusted us with this mandate,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the factory, under the 24-hour economy, would create jobs for youth and women. However, he urged the government to ban the exportation of raw shea nuts, stressing the need to add value through local processing.

“We need adequate raw materials to sustain the factory's operations. A ban is crucial for the sustainability of both the factory and the shea industry,” he explained.

Rev. Fant also encouraged staff to give their best effort, reminding them that the factory belongs to all Ghanaians.

Managing Director Alhaji Abubakari Abdul-Mumin thanked President Mahama for reviving the factory and echoed the call for a ban on raw nut exports, noting that countries such as Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Togo have already implemented such measures.

He expressed hope that PBC Shea Limited's operations would expand to employ more workers and reduce unemployment in Ghana.