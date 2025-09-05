ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mali files ICJ case against Algeria over destruction of military drone

By RFI
Mali AFP - BERTRAND GUAY
FRI, 05 SEP 2025
AFP - BERTRAND GUAY

Mali's transitional government says it has filed a case against Algeria at the International Court of Justice, accusing its neighbour of “premeditated destruction” of a Malian military reconnaissance drone in March.

The complaint relates to the downing of a Turkish-made military drone on the night of 31 March near Tinzaouaten, in the Kidal region.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mali's Ministry of Territorial Administration alleges Algeria shot down its drone to hinder Mali's military campaign against armed rebels.

It said the incident violated the principle of non-use of force, adding that Algeria had refused to provide evidence that the drone entered Algerian airspace.

The ministry called the destruction of the drone a “blatant aggression” and “the culmination of a series of hostile acts and malicious actions, repeatedly denounced by the Malian authorities".

Algeria had yet to publicly respond.

Immediately after it shot down the drone, the Algerian army said the aircraft had entered Algerian airspace near the border town of Tin Zaouatine – a stronghold for Tuareg separatists opposed to Mali's government. It did not specify who the drone belonged to.

A few days later, the military-led juntas in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger recalled their ambassadors from Algeria in protest.

Algeria then closed its airspace to flights to and from Mali and recalled its ambassadors from Mali and Niger, describing the allegations as "serious and unfounded".

According to the Algerian Ministry of National Defence, radar data proves the drone had violated Algerian airspace near Tin-Zaouatine.

Algeria shuts down airspace and recalls envoys amid Mali drone row

Growing tensions

Mali, along with neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, has been battling an insurgency by armed militants since 2012, including some allied with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

Following two military coups, the ruling junta expelled French troops and turned to Russia for help in ensuring its security.

But the security situation remains precarious, and attacks from extremist groups linked with al-Qaida have intensified in recent months.

The ICJ case comes as tensions rise between Algeria and its southern neighbours, including Mali.

Algeria once served as a key mediator during more than a decade of conflict between Mali's government and Tuareg rebels.

But the two countries have grown apart since a military junta staged military coups in 2020 and 2021, putting military personnel in charge of the country's key institutions.

Wagner Russian paramilitary group's troubled legacy in Mali revealed

Algeria has one of Africa's largest militaries and has long considered itself a regional power. But military leaders in neighbouring Mali and Niger have distanced themselves as they've championed autonomy and sought new alliances, including with Russia.

(with newswires)

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Cedi’s recent depreciation driven by market sentiments and speculations — Analyst Cedi’s recent depreciation driven by market sentiments and speculations — Analys...

4 hours ago

Policy analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato ‘Let’s pray for the world’s worst-performing currency, the Cedi’ — Dr. Zaato to ...

4 hours ago

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Afoko I used to change channels anytime I saw NPP on my TV — Paul Afoko

4 hours ago

Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Justice Srem Sai ‘I hardly sleep; we’re working hard to prosecute suspects under ORAL’ — Deputy A...

4 hours ago

NDC’s manifesto pledge to make Ridge a teaching hospital will be fulfilled — NDC MP NDC’s manifesto pledge to make Ridge a teaching hospital will be fulfilled — NDC...

4 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Suame and Legal Counsel for the Minority Caucus in Parliament, John Darko I’m against calls for future NPP government to remove next CJ — Minority’s lawye...

4 hours ago

Martin Kwaku Ayisi, former Minerals Commission CEO Minerals Commission CEO Martin Ayisi reassigned as Technical Advisor to Lands Mi...

4 hours ago

BoG suspends remittance partnerships with Taptap Send, Afriex, 3 others for one month BoG suspends remittance partnerships with Taptap Send, Afriex, 3 others for one ...

18 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye Akwatia by-election results not surprising; Ghanaians yet to forgive NPP’s ‘sins...

22 hours ago

Veteran journalist and politician Elizabeth Ohene They who kill judges, have added removal of a CJ to their profile — Elizabeth Oh...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line