President Mahama tells new envoys to reverse $15m annually spent on rent

President John Dramani Mahama has declared that Ghana can no longer afford to spend over $15 million annually on renting properties abroad for diplomatic purposes.

“I have tasked the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Finance to work urgently to resolve this long-standing challenge,” he said.

To address the problem, Cabinet has approved a new policy known as STRIDE — Strategic Transition from Rental to Developing Properties. Under this initiative, a transaction advisor has already been appointed, standard designs prepared, and funding arrangements are being negotiated.

The President made the announcement at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday during the swearing-in of 18 High Commissioners and Ambassadors.

Among them were High Commissioner to the UK, Sabah Zita Benson; Ambassador to the US, Victor Emmanuel Smith; Ambassador to France, Mavis Ama Frimpong; High Commissioner to Nigeria, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed; and Ambassador to Russia, Dr. Koma-Steem Jehu Appiah.

Others included Ambassador to China, Kojo Bonsu; Ambassador to the UAE, Alhaji Hammed Rashid Tunde Ali; Ambassador to Germany, Professor Ohene Adjei; Ambassador to Turkey, Alhaji Abdul Nasiru-Deen; and Ambassador to Denmark, Margaret Miewien Chebere.

Also sworn in were Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, Labik Joseph Yaani; Ambassador to Brazil, Nii Amasah Namoale; High Commissioner to India, Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso; Ambassador to the UN in New York, Samuel Yao Kumah; and Ambassador to Liberia, Godwin Baletum Amonzem.

The list was completed with Ambassador in situ and Director of State Protocol, Aikins Abrokwa; Ambassador in situ and Chief of Protocol, Gustav Kwaku Sefe Dovlo; and Ambassador-at-Large, Patience Kokui Gameli-Kwame.

President Mahama urged the new envoys to be agile and results-driven in advancing Ghana’s global economic interests.

“For the first time in Ghana's diplomatic practice, we launched key performance indicators (KPIs) as a structured framework to guide your work, and this innovation signals a new era of clarity, accountability, and measurable outcomes in our foreign service.

“These KPIs are not mere bureaucratic tools, but instruments to ensure that every action taken by our missions abroad contributes directly to advancing Ghana's national priorities,” he said.

He assured that government will closely monitor progress under this framework as part of a commitment to results-oriented diplomacy.

The President further tasked the diplomats to project Ghana’s “Research Agenda” internationally.

“Your role is to extend this agenda abroad by cultivating strategic partnerships, unlocking opportunities, and deepening Ghana's place in the global community,” he said.

He called on the envoys to be champions of economic diplomacy.

“Let your missions become dynamic hubs of export promotion, investment attraction, tourism marketing, innovative change, and diaspora mobilisation.

“Carry Ghana's story to the world, not just as a beacon of democracy and stability, but also as a land of opportunity, open for business,” he added.

Emphasising the weight of their appointments, President Mahama reminded the diplomats that their service was a call to integrity and accountability.

“Integrity must be your watchword. The Public Financial Management Act and all relevant regulations must guide your stewardship of public resources that are put in your care.

“As you assume this noble mandate, remember that your service is not for yourself, but for country and God. Serve with humility, courage and excellence. You carry with you the hopes of a nation. May your service strengthen Ghana's standing, advance our interests, and deepen the dividends of democracy and development for our people,” he said.