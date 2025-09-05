2026 World Cup: France boss Deschamps warns squad of Ukraine danger

France boss Didier Deschamps warned his players they would have to be instantly at their best when they take on Ukraine on Friday night for their opening game in their qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup.

"There's no room for warming up,” said Deschamps on the eve of the Group D clash. "Ukraine have solid, strong players who have many technical attributes."

Due to the war with Russia, Ukraine's "home" match will be played at the Miejski Stadium in the Polish city of Wroclaw.

Deschamps' men will also host Ukraine and play Iceland and Azerbaijan at home and away over the next two months in a bid to secure a berth at the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"With all the greatest respect to Iceland and Azerbaijan, Ukraine are the worst kind of opponent you could have for an opening game.

"Many of the players feature at top European clubs and they've played together a lot of times for the national team so they know each other's game inside out.

"They've got incisive forwards so we've got to be on our guard. As always, the most dangerous opponent is the one right in front of you."

Skipper's role

The Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé will skipper the France side for the 21st time on his 90th appearance for his country.

The 26-year-old was given the captain's armband in March 2023 following the retirement of Hugo Lloris who led the side out for a match on 121 of his 145 appearances for his country.

"The armband hasn't weighed Kylian down,"said Deschamps. "I gave him the armband because I thought he had what it takes.

"He has always taken his role as captain seriously. His words carry weight with the team and that's part of his responsibility. He's handling the situation very well. He's the captain and one of the leaders of this team."

Mbappé became only the second man after the England striker Geoff Hurst to score a hat trick in a World Cup final.

While Hurst's efforts brought glory to England in 1966, Mbappé's pyrotechnics went unrewarded in 2022 as France lost to Argentina in a penalty shoot-out after thematch ended 3-3.

Mbappé has opened the 2025/26 La Liga campaign in fine fettle. He has scored three of Madrid's six goals in their 100 percent start to the campaign

New look

The former Paris Saint-Germain star will lead the France attack which could contain a sparring partner from his days in the French capital

Hugo Ekitike played with Mbappé as well as Neymar andLionel Messi at PSG during his stay between July 2022 and February 2024.

Out of the shadow of the illustrious trio, he blossomed at the German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

He netted 15 times for Frankfurt last season as they finished third to claim a spot in the 2025/26 Champions League tournament.

The 23-year-old's first call-up for the senior national squad follows an impressive debut in England where he has scored twice in three games for theEnglish Premier League champions Liverpool.

"If Hugo is here for the France national team, it means that he can be used," deadpanned Deschamps who has also drafted in a new face in the shape of Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche.

"It's a dream to be in the senior squad," said Akliouche who played for France in their run to the silver medal at the 2024 OlympicGames in Paris.

The 23-year-old midfielder added: "It's my first time so I hope I'll enjoy it."