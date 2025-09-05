Mahama Must Separate The Grain From The Chaff In National Leadership

I've written this more than once or twice, but I'll keep reminding President John Mahama that he needs to separate the wheat from the chaff in national leadership immediately if he doesn't want his efforts to transform Ghana and make it a better nation to be ruined by his political rivals who don't want him to succeed. It's time for the president to know the number and keep an eye on hundreds of NPP politicians serving in his government because they want his downfall and are unwilling to help him improve Ghana.

The Bible illustrates judgment and separation with the metaphor of winnowing chaff. Winnowing, as used in agriculture, is the process of separating the grain from the useless husk, or chaff. Though this metaphor is often used in spiritual and moral contexts, I am bringing it to a political context. Sometimes it is necessary to take action to save a whole country and its citizens because it takes years to build a country, but it only takes a second for foolish people to ruin everything that has been put in place.

Although I am not a member of any political party in Ghana, witnessing the success of Belgium, I will work to ensure that the country prospers and is not destroyed by political wolves posing as politicians and pretending they love the country. For eight years, the NPP destroyed the economy, businesses, and investments, which has had a disastrous effect on Ghanaians both at home and abroad. The NPP’s eight-year rule, or governance, wasn’t government or leadership; it was a massacre.

It is absurd for anyone to attack President John Mahama, taking into consideration the country's status under Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, or the NPP, before they went to the opposition after losing the 2024 elections. Why should a president who has accomplished more in less than a year than an eight-year government constantly be attacked? Mahama should know from this that people want him to fail. Even the "Jaguda" Akufo-Addo, who ruined Ghana, is free and enjoying his looted wealth.

The eight precious lives lost in the helicopter tragedy was a setup plot to kill John Mahama. The president's success as a leader has not only gained him dozens of enemies who want to see him fail or be removed from Ghanaian politics entirely, so just because he is secure today does not mean that he is a free man. As you may remember, Eugene Boakye Antwi, the former Subin MP, stated that he wants President John Mahama to fail. There is no NPP politician that does not conceal its malicious schemes.

If a self-proclaimed intellectual politician could open his mouth and say something like that without feeling embarrassed, that should alert Mahama to the fact that his life is in danger and, more significantly, that no NPP politician in his administration wants him to be a successful leader. I want to make it clear to President John Mahama that to the NPP, they think it creates an opportunity for them to gain power in future elections; the reason they are actively working against him to fail, especially, is his efforts against illegal mining. However, the intelligent Ghanaians know them better.

Akufo-Addo, Mahamudu Bawumia, Ken Ofori-Atta, and many more NPP politicians are working against the current government, or Mahama, for a number of reasons, including the fact that they are not expected to take office anytime soon. The president has been surrounded by evil, dishonest foes who are more concerned with killing him than with the advancement of the country, which is why I am calling him to winnow the chaff and separate the good grain from the useless husks.

Finally, I want to bring up this article to the attention of President John Mahama: “Investment In Nkrumah's Abandoned Factories Will Boost Ghana's.” Ghana has little money to embark on new factories to employ the young people who are trying to support their families since the opposition NPP has embezzled enormous sums of money. Although it might not be as simple, investing in the abandoned Nkrumah's factories won't cost as much as building new ones.