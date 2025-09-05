Lest we forget the law supremo Tsatsu Tsikata's reminder that "They've sowed the wind and they shall reap the whirlwind" Hosea 8:7

The state tribunal sitting in a "haunted" 19th century chalet found araba torkornoo guilty as charged. A decision based on material evidence at hand. To say that, the weight of evidence against the former CJ did not pass a certain threshold that would warrant her removal and so she, former CJ Torkonoo should have been left to continue in her job, this smacks of exceptionalism. An elitist thinking. A self-preservationist tactics that insulates the posh and privileged from the rest of society. This suggestion by certain individuals is disrespectful in all sense and purposes.

Those who argue that the former CJ had not sinned enough to be booted out, such people are clearly arguing for a one rule for top people and a different one for the rest of us, a situation that provides and keeps protection for some higher echelons in society and to countenance this will constitute affront, a disdain to the terms of constitutional and democratic rule.

The school of thought, that mindset which suggests that the degree of wrongdoings by people in a certain higher office, in this case the chief interpreter of our sovereign laws should be measured higher above the thresholds for other citizens. This thinking in itself is quite condescending. It is mischievous, unintelligible and simply, wrong.

This won't be acceptable any where in the world. Given what had happened with the Judiciary in the past eight years and unless one had not been on this planet in recent times, when it became so clear that the highest branch of our justice system, the supreme Court in particular, which was headed and controlled by CJ Araba Torkornoo was in place strictly to do the bidding of the Akufo Addo and the nnp party.

And for the suggestion that Madam Torkornoo(dismissed CJ) should be reinstated, you people should desist from this persistent annoying attitude of taking our intelligence for granted. It ain't going to happen. That woman, even setting aside the substantive parts in the petition, she displayed too much one-sideness in the performance of her duties as the overall Chief of justice delivery in Ghana.

She had been too partisan, too much attached to one political party in this country. She's been found out. That alone made her unsuitable for that noble position. In the nutshell, vengeance, revenge and vendetta. Ever since the formation of human societies, these have become part and parcel of every political and governance system in the world. Stop blaming John Dramani Mahama. Governance should be by all for all and not by some for some. Ghanaians lost trust and confidence in Torkornoo looong ago.

The former CJ, supported by Akufo Addo and npp made her position untenable and her subsequent removal is in the right direction. It is in interest of the provision of proper rule of law. And it resonates with popular sentiments. Major majority of Ghanaians agree that CJ Torkornoo had to go and she is gone. The Akufo Addo government turned the CJ and judicial system against the citizens of Ghana and as law supremo Tsatsu Tsukata reminded us of Prophet Hosea article in the bible "For they have sowed the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind". That's all there is. Thank you, from mansa musa