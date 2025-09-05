ModernGhana logo
Can Ghana's Renewable Energy Future Be Fueled By Sawdust Charcoal Briquettes?

Dear critical reader, at the cusp of the AI era, with its many exciting possibilities, Ghana's leaders are rightly focused on resetting their nation's bankrupted economy to put it on the path of growth again. They are doing so amidst the complexities of climate change, energy security, and economic development. Luckily for Ghanaians, one often-overlooked sector holds immense promise: sawdust charcoal briquettes.

Ghana's economy has been grappling with the challenges of a rapidly growing population, urbanisation, and a significant reliance on traditional energy sources. The energy sector, in particular, requires innovative solutions to meet the nation's growing demands while mitigating the environmental impact.

With the global energy landscape shifting towards renewable sources, Ghana can capitalise on this trend by incentivising investors to enter the sawdust charcoal briquette sector. The benefits are multifaceted. Sawdust charcoal briquettes offer a sustainable alternative to traditional charcoal, reducing deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Ghana's forests are being cleared at an alarming rate of 2% annually, with charcoal production being a significant contributor.

By promoting sawdust charcoal briquettes, Ghana can reduce its carbon footprint while creating jobs and stimulating economic growth. The numbers are compelling. A 10-year tax holiday for investors in the sawdust charcoal briquette sector could attract significant investment, creating over 10,000 jobs and generating £76 million (approximately $100 million) in revenue annually. To ensure the benefits reach rural communities, the government could implement measures such as community engagement initiatives, training programmes for local entrepreneurs, and infrastructure development.

Moreover, a study by the Ghana Energy Commission estimates that sawdust charcoal briquettes can reduce Ghana's greenhouse gas emissions by up to 30% by 2030. This initiative will also provide alternative livelihoods for rural youth currently engaged in unsustainable practices such as artisanal small-scale gold mining ("galamsey"), illegal logging for chainsaw bushcut lumber production and illegal sabwinning, transforming rural Ghana into a happy and prosperous part of the nation.

To achieve this vision, the administration of President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang must take bold action. A 10-year tax holiday for all entrants into the sector would be a game-changer, attracting investors and stimulating innovation.

The time for action is now. Ghana must seize the opportunity to lead in renewable energy and sustainable development. We urge the government to prioritise the sawdust charcoal briquette sector and unlock its vast potential.

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

