ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ethiopia's multi-billion-dollar dam promises economic boost

By Dylan GAMBA - AFP
Ethiopia The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam promises a major economic boost for the country. By Amanuel SILESHI (AFP)
FRI, 05 SEP 2025
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam promises a major economic boost for the country. By Amanuel SILESHI (AFP)

Ethiopia's mega-dam on the Nile, being inaugurated on Tuesday, is expected to provide a huge boost to the economy and double electricity production in a country where nearly half the population lacks power.

Megastructure

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is touted as the largest hydroelectric facility in Africa.

The $4-billion megastructure stretches nearly two kilometres (just over a mile) across the Blue Nile near the Sudanese border and is expected to eventually hold 74 billion cubic metres of water and generate 5,000 megawatts of electricity -- more than double Ethiopia's current capacity.

In Africa's second most populous country, some 45 percent of the 130 million inhabitants do not have access to electricity, according to World Bank figures from 2023, and nearly a third of the population lives below the poverty line.

Nearly 97 percent of electricity produced in Ethiopia, a country with numerous lakes, already comes from hydroelectric.

'Energy revolution'

The mega-dam will also enable significant economic development, experts say, especially in Addis Ababa where many rely on diesel generators due to frequent blackouts.

"The dam has a big importance for Ethiopia in terms of access to electricity for citizens and empowering industries that were producing under their capacity because of power outages," said Samson Berhane, an economic analyst based in Ethiopia.

It promises an "energy revolution", added Tigabu Atalo, another analyst in Addis Ababa, who sees a boost to tourism and fishing in the dammed waters.

"I anticipate modern new and vibrant towns appearing in these areas," he said.

'$1bn per year'

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed estimated this week that GERD would add $1 billion to Ethiopia's economy each year.

The dam also promises to help with Ethiopia's chronic lack of foreign currency caused in part by the heavy controls of its largely state-run economy.

With power lines stretching as far as Tanzania, and growing demand for power across east Africa, "the dam will generate a lot of foreign exchange", said Berhane.

Difficulties in importing fuel is also part of the reason why Ethiopia last year banned the import of gasoline and diesel vehicles, with a view to replacing almost all by electric vehicles by 2030.

"EVs are expected to consume a significant amount of power as the fleet grows and the GERD will definitely support that," said Atalo.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Cedi’s recent depreciation driven by market sentiments and speculations — Analyst Cedi’s recent depreciation driven by market sentiments and speculations — Analys...

2 hours ago

Policy analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato ‘Let’s pray for the world’s worst-performing currency, the Cedi’ — Dr. Zaato to ...

2 hours ago

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Afoko I used to change channels anytime I saw NPP on my TV — Paul Afoko

2 hours ago

Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Justice Srem Sai ‘I hardly sleep; we’re working hard to prosecute suspects under ORAL’ — Deputy A...

2 hours ago

NDC’s manifesto pledge to make Ridge a teaching hospital will be fulfilled — NDC MP NDC’s manifesto pledge to make Ridge a teaching hospital will be fulfilled — NDC...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Suame and Legal Counsel for the Minority Caucus in Parliament, John Darko I’m against calls for future NPP government to remove next CJ — Minority’s lawye...

2 hours ago

Martin Kwaku Ayisi, former Minerals Commission CEO Minerals Commission CEO Martin Ayisi reassigned as Technical Advisor to Lands Mi...

2 hours ago

BoG suspends remittance partnerships with Taptap Send, Afriex, 3 others for one month BoG suspends remittance partnerships with Taptap Send, Afriex, 3 others for one ...

16 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye Akwatia by-election results not surprising; Ghanaians yet to forgive NPP’s ‘sins...

20 hours ago

Veteran journalist and politician Elizabeth Ohene They who kill judges, have added removal of a CJ to their profile — Elizabeth Oh...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line