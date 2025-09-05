ModernGhana logo
Akwapem Benkum Abontendomhene commemorates 10th Anniversary with call for youth development, unity

FRI, 05 SEP 2025

The Larteh and Akwapem Benkum Abontendomhene, Baffour Odei Agyei, has marked her 10th anniversary as a traditional leader with a renewed call on the youth to embrace education, shun drug abuse, and actively engage traditional authorities in driving development.

Speaking at the anniversary celebration and official launch of the Larteh Marathon on August 30, 2025, she urged young people to avoid apathy and work closely with chiefs to push forward the progress of their communities.

Baffour Odei Agyei also cautioned the youth against drug abuse, particularly the substance known as “red,” while appealing to parents to intensify supervision and ensure children remain in school. “We must concentrate on education to improve ourselves and Larteh as a whole,” she stressed.

On sanitation, she recalled the era when former President Rawlings named Larteh the cleanest town in Ghana, questioning whether the same could be said today. She called for urgent collective action to restore the town’s cleanliness.

Over the past decade, her tenure has been marked by innovation and development. As Chair of the Odwira Planning Committee from 2016 to 2023, she oversaw several renovation projects, including upgrading the Palace Visitors Hall and washrooms, constructing a permanent clan pavilion, and initiating a 10-bedroom storey building project. She also worked with chiefs to introduce new titles into the division.

The anniversary celebration included a health screening, a snail and mushroom farming workshop, and the launch of the Larteh Marathon, envisioned as a platform to project Larteh and the Akuapem area as a hub of health, culture, and tourism. “We are not only creating a platform for sports development but also opening our community to the world — inviting visitors, investors, and sports enthusiasts to discover the treasures of Larteh and Akuapem,” she noted.

She emphasized the values of sports, particularly endurance running, as tools for instilling discipline, unity, and resilience. She announced a collaboration with the Ghana Athletics Association to position the Larteh Marathon as a nationally recognized sporting event, with the next edition — a 10-kilometre race — scheduled for 2026.

Baffour Odei Agyei expressed deep appreciation to her elders, family, and supporters, including her husband, Nana Mprah Besemuna III, Krachiwura and President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, for their guidance and support throughout her reign. She also paid tribute to Osabarima Asiedu Okoo Ababio III, Benkumhene of Akwapem, for entrusting her with the opportunity to serve.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast Journalist

