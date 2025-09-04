The Hollow Demand from “Netanyahu-Dom”

I have had this brief news article on file for nearly a half-year now. It is captioned “Israel Demands Jordanian Condemnation Over Flag Stomping at Bar Association” Jerusalem Post 2/12/25). Now, what makes this news story rather fascinating to me is the brazen arrogance of the Benjamin Netanyahu-led governing coalition of the Likud Party’s supposition or presupposition that it could so cavalierly and nonchalantly demand that the 50-to-70-percent of the Palestinian-descended Jordanians who inhabit the neighboring Kingdom of Jordan literally commit political and ritual suicide by pretending that the genocidal slaughter of their blood relatives resident on the Israeli-occupied Gaza Strip, so-called, deserve to be rooted out of existence with the thunderous applause and approval of the rest of the “civilized” International and/or Global Community.

For a multiplicity of reasons, no such demand by the Israeli Foreign Ministry could be more despicable and unarguably absurd. It is absurd because the Israeli government has an age-old tradition of dealing treacherously with the African People into whose Ancient Land and Civilization of Egypt and The Sudan they sold themselves into slavery, only to turn around and mendaciously rewrite the inglorious history of their own wanton misdeeds. In our time, successive Israeli governments have studiously and unconscionably collaborated with the erstwhile Boer-Afrikaner Apartheid Regime to unspeakably dehumanize the indigenous majority population of South Africa, by supplying some of the most expensive and the most deadly weapons of mass destruction to facilitate the perennial entrenchment of the erstwhile White-Supremacist Apartheid Government.

So, it really could not be that in terms of political and ideological orientation, the “Zionist Republic” is any significantly different from the pockets of the pathologically unconscionable White-Supremacist Crusaders right here in the United States of America. These societal purveyors of self-righteous and self-befuddled denigration of Non-European and Non-Aryan People have shamelessly legitimized themselves into a sinister phenomenon called “Conservatives,” a strategically sanitized ideological bloc that is decidedly no different from the genocide-oriented Ku Klux Klan, that is, the eons-old Germanic truckers and sponsors of unspeakable barbarism and terrorism that became the main political diet, for the most part, in the wake of the abolition of the massive chattel enslavement of Continental Africans, during the second-half of the at once bloody and the Apocalyptic Nineteenth Century.

To-day, the politically and the ideologically “refurbished” and, perhaps, the “re-bottled” name of the old brand of White Supremacy is called “MAGA,” the morally impudent acronym for something called “Make America Great Again,” an institutional establishment that has virtually become synonymous with the US Republican Party, an establishment that dubiously prizes itself as the “Party of President Abraham Lincoln,” the putative liberator of the hitherto barbarically enslaved Continental Africans. Of course, as with all things Postcolonially American, it absolutely goes without saying that the farcically glorified “Lincoln Myth” is far more nuanced and complicated than has been perennially made out to be.

Even so, it can equally not be gainsaid that the Trumpian label of MAGA is actually antithetical to the sort of historically canonized “Lincoln Myth” that has been handed down to the overwhelming majority of Americans via the public school curriculum. The “MAGA Theology” for that is really what it inescapably and veritably is, is unarguably antithetical to the decidedly more benign Lincolnian Myth because it implacably and unrelentingly seeks to legally and statutorily return our vast “Imperial Democracy” to the Ante-Bellum Era of the wholesale and the exclusive African Enslavement that culminated in the rapid and the massive industrial development of what eventually became the present-day United States of America.

Now, the insufferably reprehensible demand by the Netanyahu government for the Kingdom of Jordan to render profound and profuse and, perhaps, even a sincere apology to Tel-Aviv, has to do with the alleged “stomping” of the Magen David, that is, the central five-pointed emblematic star of the Israeli national flag. Now, what this author witnessed from the picture of a jumbo-sized Israeli Flag that read: “Deputy head of the Jordanian Bar Association Walid al-Adwan, stepping on the Israeli flag outside the Bar Association headquarters, February 8, 2025), resembled a floor painting of the Israeli flag with a dark-suit-wearing strapping man standing astride on it, like a man sitting on a horse or a camel, except for the fact that the flag was too large to be straddled edge-to-edge.

The flag also appears to be a painting because the space inside the edges is conspicuously made of a concrete floor tile, which means that very likely it had actually and originally been designed as a mural floor mat and appears to have been walked and/or trampled upon fairly casually, assuming the latter expression of “trampled upon” were the right word or the proper expression. Which also means that quite likely, this was not the very first time that it had been or was being “trampled” or stepped upon.

Now, while one may not agree with this apparent act of public desecration of the Magen David, cast within the context of the Prime Minister Netanyahu-commanded withering desecration of the entire landmark of the Gaza Strip and, to be certain, a quite significant part of the Palestinian-occuied West Bank, it makes perfect sense that any aggrieved Palestinian or Palestinian-descended Jordanian would so contemptuously trample the Magen David. Now, demanding an unqualified apology from the veritable victims of the “Netanyahu Genocide” may very well be tantamount to demanding the mass and the collective suicide of the Palestinian-descnded Jordanians whose rudely expropriated lands forced them to go into exile in 1948. A patently European Problem callously and indecorously unloaded onto the heads of these MORALLY INNOCENT indigenes of the so-called Holy Land.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]