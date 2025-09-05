ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 05 Sep 2025 Education

Kumasi mayor tours WASSCE centres, urges discipline and Integrity

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
Kumasi mayor tours WASSCE centres, urges discipline and Integrity

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Kumasi, Hon. Richard Ofori-Agyeman, has toured selected West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) centers within the Kumasi Metropolis, encouraging final-year students to remain disciplined and focused throughout the examination period.

The visit, which was done in collaboration with the Kumasi Metro Education Directorate, included key schools such as Anglican Senior High School (KASS), Islamic Senior High School, T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, and Kumasi Girls’ Senior High School.

Addressing candidates at the various centres, Hon. Ofori-Agyeman conveyed a message of goodwill from President John Dramani Mahama and Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting the educational aspirations of Ghanaian youth.

“You are the future leaders of this country. Stay focused, stay disciplined, and write your exams with integrity,” the Mayor urged.

He also expressed concern over reports of unruly behaviour in some schools, including student vandalism and teacher harassment.

“These actions are unacceptable and must stop. Let’s protect the dignity of our schools and our exams,” he cautioned.

Commending the calm atmosphere observed during his tour, Hon. Ofori-Agyeman applauded the comportment of the candidates and encouraged school authorities to maintain strict supervision to ensure a smooth and fair process.

The Metro Director of Education, Mr. David Oppong, also advised candidates to steer clear of examination malpractice.

He emphasized that invigilators and staff must uphold integrity to preserve the credibility of the exams and the education system.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

9 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye Akwatia by-election results not surprising; Ghanaians yet to forgive NPP’s ‘sins...

9 hours ago

Sophia Akuffo has lost credibility for defending ousted CJ Torkonoo — Solomon Owusu Sophia Akuffo has lost credibility for defending ousted CJ Torkonoo — Solomon Ow...

13 hours ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) national communication team, Hamza Suhuyini We’ll ensure NPP does not have access to the national economy again — Hamza Suhu...

13 hours ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) national communication team, Hamza Suhuyini CJ Torkonoo’s removal is a huge blessing to Ghana — Hamza Suhuyini

13 hours ago

Mahama has collapsed the doctrine of separation of powers in Ghana — Ahiagbah Mahama has collapsed the doctrine of separation of powers in Ghana — Ahiagbah

13 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Ghana will no longer spend $15 million annually to rent properties for foreign m...

13 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Cedi’s current depreciation shows earlier appreciation was indeed artificial — M...

13 hours ago

Former Mayor of Kumasi and newly appointed Ambassador to the Peoples Republic of China, Kojo Bonsu(left) and President John Dramani Mahama I will serve as Ghana’s Ambassador to China with humility and passion — Kojo Bon...

13 hours ago

Veteran journalist and politician Elizabeth Ohene They who kill judges, have added removal of a CJ to their profile — Elizabeth Oh...

13 hours ago

Stay calm, next administration can reinstate you — Ousted CJ Torkonoo told Stay calm, next administration can reinstate you — Ousted CJ Torkonoo told

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line