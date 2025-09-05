Kumasi mayor tours WASSCE centres, urges discipline and Integrity

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Kumasi, Hon. Richard Ofori-Agyeman, has toured selected West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) centers within the Kumasi Metropolis, encouraging final-year students to remain disciplined and focused throughout the examination period.

The visit, which was done in collaboration with the Kumasi Metro Education Directorate, included key schools such as Anglican Senior High School (KASS), Islamic Senior High School, T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, and Kumasi Girls’ Senior High School.

Addressing candidates at the various centres, Hon. Ofori-Agyeman conveyed a message of goodwill from President John Dramani Mahama and Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting the educational aspirations of Ghanaian youth.

“You are the future leaders of this country. Stay focused, stay disciplined, and write your exams with integrity,” the Mayor urged.

He also expressed concern over reports of unruly behaviour in some schools, including student vandalism and teacher harassment.

“These actions are unacceptable and must stop. Let’s protect the dignity of our schools and our exams,” he cautioned.

Commending the calm atmosphere observed during his tour, Hon. Ofori-Agyeman applauded the comportment of the candidates and encouraged school authorities to maintain strict supervision to ensure a smooth and fair process.

The Metro Director of Education, Mr. David Oppong, also advised candidates to steer clear of examination malpractice.

He emphasized that invigilators and staff must uphold integrity to preserve the credibility of the exams and the education system.