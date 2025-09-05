GJA swears in new Ashanti Regional Executives

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has sworn in newly elected executives for its Ashanti Regional chapter, who will serve a three-year mandate.

The new leadership comprises Chairman Kofi Adu Domfe, Vice Chairman Nicholas Osei-Wusu, Secretary Beatrice Spio-Gabra, and Treasurer Dr. Neta Kris Abiana Parsram. They were officially sworn in on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at a ceremony held at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council.

The swearing-in was conducted by GJA National President Albert Dwumfour and witnessed by journalists, as well as representatives from the police, MTN Ghana, the Electricity Company of Ghana, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and other state institutions.

In his address, President Dwumfour charged the new executives to work in unity, amplify the voices of the marginalized, strengthen the association’s base in the region, and enhance the welfare of members.

Chairman Kofi Adu Domfe, in his acceptance remarks, expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to lead with unity, inclusivity, and progress at the heart of their administration.