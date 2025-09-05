ModernGhana logo
Police-media collaboration key to combating crime in Ashanti Region — DCOP Teye-Cudjoe

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
The Ashanti Regional Police Command has underscored the vital role of media collaboration in the fight against crime in the region.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Emmanuel Teye-Cudjoe said timely and accurate information from journalists has helped avert several criminal activities and enhanced public safety.

Speaking at the swearing-in of the Ashanti Regional Executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Thursday, DCOP Teye-Cudjoe noted that the contribution of the media has made the region more peaceful.

He assured that the police will continue to strengthen this partnership to ensure the effective protection of lives and property.

"We in the police service remain committed to building even stronger relationships with the media," he said, urging journalists to continue working in the national interest and to educate the public on safety matters.

