Akwatia by-election results not surprising; Ghanaians yet to forgive NPP’s ‘sins’ — Dr Okoe Boye

Former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, says the outcome of the Akwatia by-election did not come as a surprise to him.

The September 2 by-election was triggered by the death of NPP’s Ernest Yaw Kumi who had served as MP for the area for barely seven months.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Lawyer Bernard Bediako Baidoo, won the poll by a margin of about 3,000 votes against the NPP’s Solomon Kwame Asumadu.

Reacting to the outcome on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Thursday, September 4, the former Health Minister said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is still being punished by voters for its governance record.

“Seven months is too short a time to forget the sins of a government that you pushed out. My brother, if they tell you the sins of the NDC in 2016 between 2016 and 2017, every Ghanaian could recount a lot. But by 2023 and 2024, if you attempt to tell a Ghanaian the sins of the NDC, they get upset with you because sins fade with time, and promises carry hope,” he explained.

Dr. Okoe Boye stressed that even though the NPP achieved a lot in office, particularly in human and physical development, public discontent with some policies still weighs heavily on the party.

“The truth is that there were things that happened that Ghanaians were not happy with. Anyone who says that everything about the NPP was a mess is just being political. But it is also true that many still have issues with us as a party,” he noted.

He further admitted that the NDC has become a formidable force, largely because voters believe their promises offer more hope than a revisit of the NPP’s record.