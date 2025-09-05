MOLE 2025 Conference: M-CODe set to offer comprehensive media coverage

The Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) has announced plans to deliver comprehensive media coverage for the upcoming MOLEXXXVI Conference, scheduled for November 2–7, 2025, at Marlin Beach Resort in Gomoa Fetteh, Central Region.

This year’s conference, themed “Advancing Innovation, Partnerships and Evidence for a Harmonised and Regulated WASH Sector in Ghana,” will focus on scaling up innovations, strengthening sector coordination, and deepening collaboration among government agencies, civil society organisations, development partners, and the private sector.

The event will also examine regulatory and accountability frameworks for a stronger WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) sector and review partnerships within the rollout of revised national WASH policies.

To ensure maximum visibility for participating entities, M-CODe has rolled out the MOLEXXXVI Strategic Communication and Media Coverage Plan, a scale-up from last year’s strategy. The plan includes nationwide coverage across all 16 regions, multimedia engagement, dedicated reporters for partner organisations, and tailored promotion for sponsors.

“M-CODe will assign specific reporters to focus on companies and groups during the conference, ensuring that their brand and activities receive the spotlight they deserve,” said Francis Ameyibor, M-CODe National Convenor. He added that the coalition will leverage traditional and digital platforms—including TV, radio, print, online, wire services, and community radio—before, during, and after the conference.

Ameyibor appealed to both national and international NGOs and WASH sector stakeholders to partner with the coalition, stressing that sponsorships will enable members from all 16 regions to participate, guaranteeing expansive media coverage. “This comprehensive media coverage plan ensures that the MOLEXXXVI Conference receives the attention it deserves, promoting exceptional reporting and innovation in the WASH sector,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Ms Beata Awinpoka Akanyani, Chairperson of the Ghana Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS), organisers of MOLEXXXVI, highlighted that the conference will focus on innovation, partnerships, and evidence as critical enablers of a harmonised and regulated sector.

She said these elements are central to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6, which seeks to “ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030.”

“Partnerships are critical in Ghana’s quest for sustainable and equitable WASH services for all by 2030, since the government alone cannot do it,” Ms Akanyani explained. She emphasised the importance of government–development partner collaboration, NGO engagement, and even public–public partnerships to overcome coordination challenges and strengthen regulation for effective WASH delivery.

The conference will also explore innovative financing for WASH service delivery as well as new technologies to advance access to safe water and sanitation across Ghana.