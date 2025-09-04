ModernGhana logo
We’ll ensure NPP does not have access to the national economy again — Hamza Suhuyini

THU, 04 SEP 2025 1
A member of the governing National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) national communication team, Hamza Suhuyini, has slammed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over what he described as the worst economic management in the country’s history.

He argued that the Akufo-Addo-led administration plunged the economy into crisis, citing record-high inflation, cedi depreciation, unsustainable debt levels, and the loss of access to international capital markets.

According to him, the effects of these failures are still being felt by Ghanaians.

Speaking on Accra-based GHOne TV on Thursday, September 4, Hamza Suhuyini said the NDC will do everything possible to prevent the NPP from getting the opportunity to manage Ghana’s economy again.

“For the first time in our history, we were unable to borrow in the capital markets because the NPP government locked us out. Our cedi went extremely low, our debt levels became unsustainable, and our economy was rated as junk,” he stated.

The NDC communicator further described the current leadership of the opposition party as remnants of former President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s failures.

He emphasizes that the opposition party has no solutions to the challenges facing it or the country.

“We will do everything humanly possible to ensure that these people do not have access to our national economy again. And if there is any second force, it should never be the New Patriotic Party,” he stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Comments

I am a "helo." | 9/4/2025 6:19:54 PM

That is a fact; they don't have any intelligent men as they claimed. If Ghanaians make a mistake and give them another chance to rule this nation, this time, they will not rule based on Agyapadie or loot the nation and its finances; they will sell the entirety of Ghana.

Comments1
