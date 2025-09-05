ModernGhana logo
Ketu North MP urges unity over petty chieftaincy disputes as Anlo launch 2025 Hogbetsotsoza Festival

Edem Eric Agbana, Ketu North MPEdem Eric Agbana, Ketu North MP

The Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana, has called on traditional authorities in the Volta Region to put unity and development above petty chieftaincy disputes.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 Hogbetsotsoza Festival at Ohawu Agricultural College in Ketu North, Agbana stressed that peace and cooperation are essential for the region’s progress.

This year’s festival is being celebrated under the theme “Building Bridges: From Common History to Common Destiny – The First Bridge: Breaking Barriers, Rekindling Bonds.” It commemorates the Anlo people’s historic migration from Notsie in present-day Togo, where they escaped the tyranny of King Agorkorli, and celebrates their triumph of unity, resilience, and shared identity.

The festival serves not only as a cultural celebration but also as a platform for reconciliation, dialogue, and development. Activities will include purification rites of ancestral stools, reconciliation among clans, storytelling, traditional drumming and dancing, and a colourful grand durbar of chiefs and people. A central highlight is the peace-making ritual, where disputes are settled and forgiveness is sought among families and communities.

Showcasing the rich culture of the Anlo people through the Agbadza dance, traditional regalia, and oral traditions, Hogbetsotsoza attracts visitors from across Ghana and the diaspora, boosting cultural tourism in the Volta Region.

Agbana’s call comes at a time when unity among traditional authorities is seen as vital to accelerating development. He reminded chiefs and opinion leaders that by putting aside differences and working together, they can strengthen traditional governance, promote peace, and drive socio-economic progress.

For the 36 states of the Anlo Dukor, Hogbetsotsoza is more than a festival — it is a living reminder of shared identity and destiny, binding the people to their history while shaping their future.

Evans Attah Akangla
Evans Attah Akangla

Volta Region, CorrespondentPage: evans-attah-akangla

