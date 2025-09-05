Akwatia by-election: NVF demands resignation of 'reckless' New Juaben South MP over promise to resign

The New Voter Forum (NVF), an interventionist pressure group, has demanded the immediate resignation of Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi, Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, accusing him of breaching political accountability.

The Forum argued that Mr Baafi had publicly declared he would resign if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost the Akwatia by-election. With the party’s candidate, Solomon Asomadu, defeated in the contest, the group says the MP has failed to honour his pledge by remaining in office.

The NVF rejected Mr Baafi’s apology, describing it as inadequate to “temper justice with mercy” considering the gravity of his promise. It maintained that his refusal to step aside undermines confidence in Ghana’s political system and weakens the principle of accountability.

“His continuous stay in office after such a public pledge is deeply worrying and unacceptable because it undermines political accountability and credibility. It further betrays the oath he took as a Member of Parliament,” the NVF stressed.

The group insisted that political accountability requires leaders to take full responsibility for their words and actions, cautioning that politicians must not be allowed to make reckless statements without consequences.

It therefore urged Hon. Baafi to resign honourably in order to set a precedent for political integrity within Ghana’s democratic system.

The Forum further appealed to the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament to petition the Speaker to declare the New Juaben South seat vacant.