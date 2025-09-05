ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akwatia by-election: NVF demands resignation of 'reckless' New Juaben South MP over promise to resign

Social News Akwatia by-election: NVF demands resignation of reckless New Juaben South MP over promise to resign
FRI, 05 SEP 2025

The New Voter Forum (NVF), an interventionist pressure group, has demanded the immediate resignation of Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi, Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, accusing him of breaching political accountability.

The Forum argued that Mr Baafi had publicly declared he would resign if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost the Akwatia by-election. With the party’s candidate, Solomon Asomadu, defeated in the contest, the group says the MP has failed to honour his pledge by remaining in office.

The NVF rejected Mr Baafi’s apology, describing it as inadequate to “temper justice with mercy” considering the gravity of his promise. It maintained that his refusal to step aside undermines confidence in Ghana’s political system and weakens the principle of accountability.

“His continuous stay in office after such a public pledge is deeply worrying and unacceptable because it undermines political accountability and credibility. It further betrays the oath he took as a Member of Parliament,” the NVF stressed.

The group insisted that political accountability requires leaders to take full responsibility for their words and actions, cautioning that politicians must not be allowed to make reckless statements without consequences.

It therefore urged Hon. Baafi to resign honourably in order to set a precedent for political integrity within Ghana’s democratic system.

The Forum further appealed to the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament to petition the Speaker to declare the New Juaben South seat vacant.

Desmond Tinana
Desmond Tinana

News Contributor || Volta RegionPage: desmond-tinana

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

9 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye Akwatia by-election results not surprising; Ghanaians yet to forgive NPP’s ‘sins...

9 hours ago

Sophia Akuffo has lost credibility for defending ousted CJ Torkonoo — Solomon Owusu Sophia Akuffo has lost credibility for defending ousted CJ Torkonoo — Solomon Ow...

13 hours ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) national communication team, Hamza Suhuyini We’ll ensure NPP does not have access to the national economy again — Hamza Suhu...

13 hours ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) national communication team, Hamza Suhuyini CJ Torkonoo’s removal is a huge blessing to Ghana — Hamza Suhuyini

13 hours ago

Mahama has collapsed the doctrine of separation of powers in Ghana — Ahiagbah Mahama has collapsed the doctrine of separation of powers in Ghana — Ahiagbah

13 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Ghana will no longer spend $15 million annually to rent properties for foreign m...

13 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Cedi’s current depreciation shows earlier appreciation was indeed artificial — M...

13 hours ago

Former Mayor of Kumasi and newly appointed Ambassador to the Peoples Republic of China, Kojo Bonsu(left) and President John Dramani Mahama I will serve as Ghana’s Ambassador to China with humility and passion — Kojo Bon...

13 hours ago

Veteran journalist and politician Elizabeth Ohene They who kill judges, have added removal of a CJ to their profile — Elizabeth Oh...

13 hours ago

Stay calm, next administration can reinstate you — Ousted CJ Torkonoo told Stay calm, next administration can reinstate you — Ousted CJ Torkonoo told

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line