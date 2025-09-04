ModernGhana logo
Mahama has collapsed the doctrine of separation of powers in Ghana — Ahiagbah

The National Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has accused President John Dramani Mahama of undermining the country's democracy following the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkonoo.

He argued that the decision by the executive to oust the head of the judiciary has effectively eroded the principle of separation of powers, which guarantees independence among the three arms of government.

Speaking on Accra-based GHOne TV on Thursday, September 4, Mr. Ahiagbah cautioned that the move has the potential of rendering the judiciary powerless and create a precedent future governments may exploit for political ends.

“What President Mahama has done is to collapse the fundamental doctrine of separation of power in our democracy. The judiciary, as we know it, which is a co-equal arm of government, has been subjugated and systematically undermined,” he said.

He stressed that the issue was not just about former Chief Justice Torkonoo, but about protecting the judiciary as an institution from political interference.

The NPP spokesperson asserted that once the independence of the judiciary is compromised, the entire democratic order is put at risk.

“This is not about Justice Torkonoo. It’s about the institution. It’s about the invalidation of a co-equal arm of government. What has been done is political, and it sets a very dangerous precedent for the future,” Mr. Ahiagbah stated.

He further stated that the motive of Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, which governs the removal of superior court judges, is not to be abused to serve partisan interests.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

Comments

I am a "helo." | 9/4/2025 6:14:59 PM

What is good for the goose is good for the gander. Charlotte Osei didn't do what Gertrude Torkornoo did, but she was removed. Wasn't that the undermining of democracy? Was there any democracy under Akufo-Addo?

Comments1
