Will the NDC ever recognize Thomas More’s sacrifices in Nabdam?

The question of whether the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will ever formally recognize the sacrifices of Mr. Thomas More, one of the earliest financiers and organizers of the party in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, continues to linger.

At 75 years old and physically challenged, Mr. More still hopes that his unwavering loyalty to the party he helped nurture from its infancy will one day be acknowledged.

In an exclusive conversation with our Reporter, Moses Apiah, Mr. More recounted his long history with the NDC. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, when Nabdam was dominated by the People’s National Convention (PNC), he foresaw the need to organize quickly for the emerging NDC.

Using his small clinic as a base, he funded meetings, drew up membership lists, and bankrolled the party’s local campaigns for months before official funding arrived. By the time party resources trickled in, Mr. More had already spent more than half the campaign budget from his pocket.

His efforts, however, were not without personal and political cost. In the early years, he contested primaries but lost by narrow margins to candidates he himself had groomed. Despite this, he refused to abandon the party, remarking: “If I had won and they had lost, would they have stopped supporting me? No. So I continued.”

Mr. More was repeatedly promised political appointments—from District Chief Executive (DCE) to Deputy Regional Minister—but none ever materialized. He recalls being shortlisted for positions, only for last-minute changes to deny him opportunities. In 1994, tragedy struck when he was involved in a severe accident that claimed both his legs. Still, the party rallied around him, ensuring his survival, though his political ambitions never recovered.

Beyond his personal sacrifices, Mr. More leveraged his influence to secure development projects for his community, including the now-thriving Kongo Market under the Village Infrastructure Project (VIP). Yet, despite being hailed locally as a “founding father” of the NDC in Nabdam, he has never received formal recognition or reward from the party.

Even former President Jerry John Rawlings, after hearing of his sacrifices, promised him support, including a vehicle. But those promises, like many others, never materialized. Today, Mr. More reflects on his journey with humility, saying: “If it is not your time, it is not your time. Politics is like that. But my loyalty has never wavered.”

As the NDC returns to power, questions remain: Will the party finally recognize Mr. More’s decades-long commitment? Will his contributions be rewarded, perhaps through an honorary role or symbolic recognition? For now, Mr. More maintains his quiet hope, embodying both the resilience and the disillusionment of grassroots politicians whose sacrifices keep political parties alive.

The story of Thomas More is not just about an individual’s loyalty—it is a mirror reflecting the broader issue of how political parties in Ghana often treat their earliest financiers and organizers.

Recognition, it seems, remains elusive.