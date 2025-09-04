Blame Previous NPP Government for Wontumi Radio Closures

Kwaku Atta Sarpong’s brief and terse open missive to President John “Ouagadougou-Nkonfem Flying” Dramani Mahama, regarding the closures of the Wontumi Radio Stations in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi, makes for a quite fascinating reading, if also because it pointedly underscores the age-old Law-of-the- Boomerang. Among the Akan-speaking majority populace of Ghana, with ethnic and linguistic spillovers all across the country and several West African States, it is often said that: “If you poison your neighbor’s food, sooner than later, you are bound to get a good taste of the same.”

What we see here, and the Asante-Akyem Agogo plaintiff is also quick to point this out in his open-letter earnestly pleading for the Wontumi Radio Stations to be “Mercifully” reopened for business, as usual, I suppose, is the patently pedestrian fact that just like the age-old democratic principle of Free-Speech Rights, that is, the jealous and the inalienable protection of the same, the shuttering or the shutting up of any legitimately licensed and actively operational media establishment or outlet significantly reduces the amplitude of the optimum level of the kind of the Free-Market-of-Ideas that invariably redounds to the maximum benefit of all progressive constitutional democratic cultures (See “An Open Letter To The President: The Closure Of Wontumi Radio Stations” Modernghana.com 8/27/25).

You see, I promptly decided to take up this pathologically partisan and the riotously rampant canker of the diarrheal closures of electronic media establishments operated by members of opposition political parties in the country, in particular members of Ghana’s two major political parties, namely, the presently ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the self-induced main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), for the most part. For the most part, because it is highly likely that the media establishments of some NPP-allied and aligned operators may very well have been shuttered as well.

Now, I decided to take up this matter because I was one of the most vehement and vociferous protesters of the massive and the wholesale decision by the twice, consecutively elected Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party, a strategically inadvisable move that inescapably and uniquely appeared to have been aimed at Radio Gold, the flagship and the foremost National Democratic Congress’ Propaganda Machine, that is also widely alleged to be owned by a sibling of Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie. Back then, and I suspect the date and the time to have been well before 2022, the date and time referenced by Mr. Atta Sarpong, the Akufo-Addo-appointed Minister of Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekufful, was dead-set adamant.

At that time, too, my argument squarely hinged on the democratically healthy and fundamentally indispensable right to the free expression of dissenting opinions and ideologies as a sine-qua-non prerequisite for the salutary establishment and the development of an enviable and an emulative democratic political culture. I am inexpressibly proud to put it here on record, once again, that my argument at the time on behalf of having Radio Gold, among a countless number of other radio stations, being freely allowed to operate while these predominantly opposition media establishments settled any grievances that the Ursula Owusu-Ekufful-headed Ministry of Communications had brought against them, largely having to do with licensing-fee arrears and other forms of business-related infractions and legal breaches, was published on the website of Radio Gold, among several dozen media websites/portals and newspapers.

Now, I sincerely don’t recall Kwaku Atta Sarpong joining the symphonic chorus of those of us who were on the frontlines or among the vanguard ranks of those vehemently protesting this most egregiously undemocratic attempt by the extant Akufo-Addo and the Mahamudu Bawumia government to inadvisably silence opposition media right to the inalienable expression of their ideas and opinions, however execrable or detestable they might have been deemed at the time. Which, of course, is not necessarily being herein invoked or recalled to flatly and adamantly invalidate the quite legitimately passionate plea and the demand by the plaintiff to have the three aforementioned radio stations owned and operated by Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako - aka Chairman Wontumi - the infamously stentorian and the rhetorically rambunctious Asante Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

Nevertheless, it is equally significant to at least even glancingly observe the fact that his argument for the Wontumi Radio Stations to be reopened would have been much more credible and authoritative, if Asante-Akyem Agogo’s Mr. Kwaku Atta Sarpong had referenced any significant contributions that the plaintiff had personally made towards the jealous protection of Free Media Expression at a time that equally significantly mattered, rather than lamely and politically tendentiously attempting to make President Mahama envisaged to be a “Tunnel-Visioned Partisan” in the epic battle against the perennially epic and the infamous and the characteristic attempt to silence the opposition media whenever either he, that is, President Mahama “The Shit-Bomber” himself, or the National Democratic Congress has held the reins of governance.

Now, while I have not studiously followed the rhetorical indiscretions of Chairman Wontumi - the man was even once summoned to the Manhyia Palace of The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei-Tutu, II, to answer some questions allegedly verging on the regius legitimacy of His Majesty - I have been well aware of Chairman Wontumi’s rather scandalous lack of strategic discipline vis-a-vis his politically “sunset” dealings with the key operatives of the then main opposition National Democratic Congress. I have also been well aware of the fact that Chairman Wontumi’s unarguably effusive and crassly undiplomatic rants over at least the past two years, had made the Prempeh College graduate the prime target of an implacably vindictive leadership of the National Democratic Congress.

Which was also why when, recently, Mr. Antwi-Bosiako’s arrest by the Mahama government made the banner news headlines, Yours Truly was not in the least bit surprised.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]