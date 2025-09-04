ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

An Assault, Death Threat, No Arrest

By Daily Guide
Editorial An Assault, Death Threat, No Arrest
THU, 04 SEP 2025

Another by-election has come and gone. The Akwatia electoral exercise last Tuesday might have not witnessed the level of anarchy which unfolded in the Ablekuma North election re-run, there was nonetheless a worrying scene there.

The robust policing which Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno promised was absent; law enforcement agents witnessed the assault of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Third National Vice Chairman Osman Masawudu by Sofo Azorka, a Vice Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The law enforcement personnel, although physically tried to intervene to stop the assault, they could not stop one of Azorka's hounds from slapping Masawudu.

As for the obscene language spewed by Azorka on Masawudu, even as the latter thinking at first it was all a joke continued to call his aggressor his brother, for the sake of decency we would not interpret it.

Sofo Azorka, spoilt for a fight which he never got because there was no response from the man he attacked, he especially sought the blood of the Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin. He threatened to kill Afenyo-Markin had he met him at the polling station where he turned up. There would have been a by-election in Winneba, he said to the hearing of all present, including the police officers.

There is no threat which surpasses that of death, which was exactly what Sofo Azorka spewed out on Tuesday.

The police once again failed to discharge their duties to the satisfaction of those who observed the happenings during the by-election.

We do not know whether or not the Minority Leader and Alhaji Masawudu have reported their individual cases to the police. If they have not, it is obviously because they know nothing would come out of it; a bad impression of a state institution.

We think that they should report the cases so posterity will record them and regurgitate them one day.

The impunity of Sofo Azorka represents the face of the ruling party, which is sufficient cause for concern in a country which prides herself as a beacon of democracy.

That Sofo Azorka would travel from Tamale to Akwatia to simply assault and threaten to kill persons he hates politically, is something which should engage our thoughts about the future of politics in this country.

Democracy of which elections constitute an integral component is not about recklessness and flexing of muscles. It is about decent expression of opinions including divergent and adherence to the other principles which underpin democracy.

Turning elections into theatres of bloodletting and obscenity is something we should put behind us.

It is a challenging task, especially as political leaders benefit from these negativities and continue to prop them.

If what Azorka did was a breach of the law, let us see what happens on the part of the law enforcement department.

In the face of what transpired at Akwatia vis-à-vis the assault on Alhaji Masawudu and the threat to kill the Minority Leader, can the IGP claim success in policing the electoral event, especially since the aggressor has not been invited by the police?

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

September 4: Cedi sells at GHS12.70 per $1 on forex market, GHS11.91 on interbank September 4: Cedi sells at GHS12.70 per $1 on forex market, GHS11.91 on interban...

4 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Fuseini Issah Akwatia by-election came at the wrong time for NPP — Fuseini Issah

4 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu 'Hypocrite' NPP has no moral rights to call for Azorka’s arrest — Sukparu

4 hours ago

Deputy General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande NDC will not abstain from any by-election because we have more seats — Gbande

4 hours ago

Deputy General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande NDC has demonstrated that by-elections can be held peacefully — Gbande

4 hours ago

Policy Analyst and Engineer, Michael Kosi Dedey Politicians care more about elections than galamsey fight — Policy Analyst

19 hours ago

GNFS saves 3-bedroom house from fire destruction at Adenta ​​​​​​​GNFS saves 3-bedroom house from fire destruction at Adenta

19 hours ago

Cured leper whose surgery was sponsored by Bawumia begins school Cured leper whose surgery was sponsored by Bawumia begins school

19 hours ago

Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi Money politics a threat to Ghana’s democracy – Michael Okyere Baafi

20 hours ago

Arrest Azorka for threatening to kill Afenyo-Markin – Effutu NPP to IGP Arrest Azorka for threatening to kill Afenyo-Markin – Effutu NPP to IGP

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line