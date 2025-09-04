An Assault, Death Threat, No Arrest

Another by-election has come and gone. The Akwatia electoral exercise last Tuesday might have not witnessed the level of anarchy which unfolded in the Ablekuma North election re-run, there was nonetheless a worrying scene there.

The robust policing which Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno promised was absent; law enforcement agents witnessed the assault of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Third National Vice Chairman Osman Masawudu by Sofo Azorka, a Vice Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The law enforcement personnel, although physically tried to intervene to stop the assault, they could not stop one of Azorka's hounds from slapping Masawudu.

As for the obscene language spewed by Azorka on Masawudu, even as the latter thinking at first it was all a joke continued to call his aggressor his brother, for the sake of decency we would not interpret it.

Sofo Azorka, spoilt for a fight which he never got because there was no response from the man he attacked, he especially sought the blood of the Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin. He threatened to kill Afenyo-Markin had he met him at the polling station where he turned up. There would have been a by-election in Winneba, he said to the hearing of all present, including the police officers.

There is no threat which surpasses that of death, which was exactly what Sofo Azorka spewed out on Tuesday.

The police once again failed to discharge their duties to the satisfaction of those who observed the happenings during the by-election.

We do not know whether or not the Minority Leader and Alhaji Masawudu have reported their individual cases to the police. If they have not, it is obviously because they know nothing would come out of it; a bad impression of a state institution.

We think that they should report the cases so posterity will record them and regurgitate them one day.

The impunity of Sofo Azorka represents the face of the ruling party, which is sufficient cause for concern in a country which prides herself as a beacon of democracy.

That Sofo Azorka would travel from Tamale to Akwatia to simply assault and threaten to kill persons he hates politically, is something which should engage our thoughts about the future of politics in this country.

Democracy of which elections constitute an integral component is not about recklessness and flexing of muscles. It is about decent expression of opinions including divergent and adherence to the other principles which underpin democracy.

Turning elections into theatres of bloodletting and obscenity is something we should put behind us.

It is a challenging task, especially as political leaders benefit from these negativities and continue to prop them.

If what Azorka did was a breach of the law, let us see what happens on the part of the law enforcement department.

In the face of what transpired at Akwatia vis-à-vis the assault on Alhaji Masawudu and the threat to kill the Minority Leader, can the IGP claim success in policing the electoral event, especially since the aggressor has not been invited by the police?