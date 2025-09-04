A Critical Look At Jean Mensa’s Leadership: Why She Must Follow Gertrude Torkornoo

Gertrude Torkornoo lost her court struggle with the Ghanaian government over her ouster as the Supreme Court's chief justice after receiving an official letter confirming her removal from office. However, I demand that the current head of the electoral commission be removed as well for the NDC to be a successful government for the benefit of the people and the nation. The key reasons I am standing for the removal of the head of the electoral commission will be discussed in this article.

Similar to how a strong foundation is required to support a house to protect the tenants, a developing nation must have strong pillars, such as an effective legal system and the office of the election commission. While the electoral commission supervises the conduct of elections to guarantee their free, fair, and transparent nature, the Chief Justice heads the judiciary and ensures the unbiased and equitable administration of justice. We must evaluate the sincerity of these two women.

Upholding constitutional rights and preserving the rule of law depend heavily on Gertrude Torkornoo's work. By keeping a system of checks and balances in place, the Chief Justice keeps any arm of government from going beyond its bounds. Considering that her position represents the integrity of the legal system, this is crucial for a functioning democracy. However, the former chief justice served her political party at the expense of her position and the people until her removal from office in accordance with the Constitution.

If Gertrude Torkornoo has been fired, why should Jean Mensa still remain in office? That is the question I must pose to all knowledgeable Ghanaians. Jean Mensa is not a trustworthy individual, even if she now seems sober and has successfully held a by-election at Akwatia. There is no room in a woman’s life for her to repent, reform, or apologize to Ghanaians. If Jean Mensa had integrity and conscience, she would have apologized to Ghanaians for all of her illegal actions that had an impact on the populace.

The head of the electoral commission is regarded as a national pillar because of a number of important duties. Jean Mensa is responsible for ensuring that elections are free, fair, and transparent. This position is essential to preserving public confidence in the democratic process, but like Gertrude Torkornoo, this woman repeatedly violated the Constitution and introduced her own orders for the sake of her political party in addition to torturing Ghanaians physically and psychologically.

I wrote more than 25 articles about Jean Mensa's constitutional violations, her electoral crimes with impunity, and her carelessness and ineptitude, which shattered the nation's democracy and resulted in the deaths of innocent people, for whom her party did not offer an apology to the relatives of the victims but instead called them criminals. I will focus on just two of the articles I have written to support and enhance my calling for her resignation or prosecution as the law demands.

On June 1, 2024, I wrote "It's Long Overdue For Jean Mensa To Face Criminal Charges," highlighting the fact that the head of the electoral commission had previously escaped punishment because of corrupt justices nominated by the former Ghanaian leader, Akufo-Addo, to the Supreme Court. With a strong belief that nobody is powerful enough to penetrate that corrupt judiciary system and therefore, the NPP will be in power forever, Jean Mensa, among other NPP politicians, such as Ken Ofori-Atta, Akufo-Addo, and Mahamudu Bawumia, committed many political and financial crimes with impunity.

Akufo-Addo and other NPP politicians made repeated threats to Ghanaians that they would not cede power to Mahama. According to the former president, he has twice defeated Mahama. The incriminating aspect of this historic 2020 election victory, however, is that Jean Mensa, who professed to be a competent electoral leader, altered the results numerous times, while Ghanaians are unaware of the precise number that was used to designate Akufo-Addo the victor.

Jean Mensa was instructed not to appear in the witness box by Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, who also showed disrespect for Ghanaians. Ghana has been reset today; therefore, Jean Mensa must show up and provide the long-awaited response that Ghanaians have been waiting for. I must make clear to Ghanaians that it is not Jean Mensa's competence that led to Mahama's victory in the 2024 election. Thanks to the extra security and anti-rigging measures mounted by Ghanaians and the opposition NDC.

Jean Mensa became a tyrant and began dictating to Ghanaians to further the interests of her party because she thought her power had no limits. To be honest, I don't see any concrete justification for Jean Mensa remaining in her office today. How can someone with a normal human mind assess the head of the electoral commission whose office equipment was taken and then discovered in the possession of someone who isn't even employed at the EC's office? Would someone like that still be able to serve Ghana?

I have repeatedly stated that Mahama should fire Jean Mensa and Gertrude Torkornoo if he wants his government to succeed. The former chief justice's case is over, and the next challenge is to remove Jean Mensa, whose husband, Charles Mensa, is also a strong member of the NPP. The NDC should never consider itself free from sabotage, overthrow of the government, or even an attempt on the life of John Mahama, as long as there are remnants of NPP politicians in his government.

It should serve as a warning to Ghanaians that Jean Mensa is an NPP politician today and would remain such tomorrow, considering her prolonged refusal to embrace forensic auditing, a move that would have allowed for a free and fair election. The transfer of voter names to unknown destinations is another crime that should result in her removal from office.