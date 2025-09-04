ModernGhana logo
Akwatia by-election came at the wrong time for NPP — Fuseini Issah

Elections Former Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Fuseini Issah
THU, 04 SEP 2025
Former Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Fuseini Issah

Former Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Fuseini Issah, has said the timing of the Akwatia by-election was not favourable for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The election, held on Tuesday, September 2, followed the passing of the sitting NPP MP for Akwatia, Ernest Yaw Kumi.

It was won by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Lawyer Bernard Bediako Baidoo, who defeated the NPP’s Solomon Kwame Asumadu by a margin of about 3,000 votes.

Reacting to the outcome on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Thursday, September 4, Mr. Issah explained that the NPP was distracted by its internal processes, including preparations for its 2026 flagbearer race, and was therefore unable to give the contest the needed focus.

“We are in a mode of trying to restructure our party to get ready for the next elections, as all political parties are expected to do. Because of our internal contest, the concentration on this by-election was not up to the level we would have wanted,” he said.

The former lawmaker stressed that the absence of a clear flagbearer also affected the party’s unity on the ground.

“Supposing we had finished our internal election and had a consummate leader, he goes into the constituency and will have absolute control. But this by-election came at a time that was not too favourable to the NPP,” he noted.

The former MP, however, stressed that losing a by-election does not necessarily reflect the outcome of a general election.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

