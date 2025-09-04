ModernGhana logo
Ho West MP urges youth to choose integrity over wealth in politics

THU, 04 SEP 2025

Member of Parliament for Ho West, Honourable Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, has urged young people aspiring to enter politics to reject personal gain and embrace integrity and service as their guiding principles.

Delivering his message through Dr Moses Adzei at the inauguration of the 5th Youth Impact Parliament (YIP) at the SRC-JCR of Ho Technical University, Hon. Bedzrah cautioned against viewing politics as a channel for wealth.

“Any young person with that ambition should quickly decide on a different enterprise, because the end results of such an ambition will not end well,” he warned. He stressed that service and respect for citizens must remain the priority of public office holders.

Underscoring the importance of honesty in leadership, he noted that integrity has become a scarce but essential virtue in today’s world. “Integrity cannot be purchased or stolen, but must be acquired through deliberate and disciplined effort,” he said, urging the youth to cultivate it as a foundation for responsible leadership.

Touching on parliamentary democracy, Hon. Bedzrah, who chairs the Parliamentary Select Committee on Energy, described it as the most reliable system of governance despite its imperfections. He reminded participants that parliament is the most vulnerable arm of government in times of constitutional suspension, often suffering mutilation during military interventions. For this reason, he called for deliberate efforts to groom the youth to defend parliamentary democracy as a pillar of Ghana’s governance.

He praised the Youth Impact Parliament initiative as a practical platform for preparing young leaders and, while mourning the victims of the recent helicopter crash, encouraged participants to see themselves as leaders of today rather than the distant future. “If the future is now, then you are the future, and that future is today,” he declared. To support the programme, Hon. Bedzrah donated GH¢4,000 and pledged his continued commitment to youth empowerment.

As part of the inauguration, Rt. Hon. Adam Usman was elected Speaker of the 5th YIP Parliament, having been nominated by Majority Leader Hubert Agbaxode and seconded by Minority Leader Wonder Nicodemus Dzameshie. The election was presided over by Ms Mary Tettegah, Clerk of Parliament, who acted as Chairperson.

Presenting the movement’s progress report, Executive Director Jones Amegashie-Viglo highlighted YIP’s achievements, including recognition in the national Parliament as the most vibrant Youth Parliament and being named Youth Association of the Year. He announced that YIP has expanded internationally with chapters in Uganda, India, Namibia, and Kenya.

He further outlined initiatives such as the Forum of Women Parliamentarians, which donated 200 sanitary pads to schoolgirls in the Adaklu District, and the YIP Campus Club Initiative, which engages students at secondary and junior high levels. The movement has also completed its robe project to equip all key offices.

Looking ahead, Mr Amegashie-Viglo said YIP is working to improve its recording systems, acquire modern equipment, and build a permanent chamber and office complex. He appealed for broader support to strengthen the initiative and make YIP “great and greater again.”

Desmond Tinana
News Contributor || Volta RegionPage: desmond-tinana

