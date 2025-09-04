NPP flagbearer race: Ashanti Regional Council of Elders calls for decent campaigns

The Ashanti Regional Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on presidential aspirants and their campaign teams to conduct their campaigns with decency and respect.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, the Council expressed concern over what it described as disturbing trends in the ongoing flagbearer race, citing inflammatory remarks and divisive rhetoric from some camps.

The Elders warned that insults, sectarian campaigning, defamatory attacks, and any conduct likely to damage the party’s image have no place in the contest.

They urged aspirants to focus on ideas, vision, and policies while upholding the values of the NPP and protecting party unity.

The Council further stressed that it will monitor the campaigns closely to ensure aspirants and their supporters uphold standards of civility.

The statement was signed by Victor Owusu, Secretary of the NPP Ashanti Regional Council of Elders.