A/R: Parts of Sofoline Interchange closed for urgent repairs due to weak expansion joints

The Department of Urban Roads in the Ashanti Region has closed the Sofoline Interchange stretch leading to Patasi to carry out urgent repairs on weak expansion joints.

The decision follows a routine inspection in which engineers detected that one of the ramps had developed weakened joints requiring immediate attention.

The closure, which took effect on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, is expected to last for 15 days.

According to Francis Kofi Yankey, Acting Resident Engineer for the Sofoline Interchange project, the ramp connecting the Sofoline Terminal to the Santasi Roundabout had become unstable and posed a danger to motorists.

He explained that the affected expansion joint shakes alarmingly whenever vehicles pass over it, creating a serious safety risk.

Repair works have therefore begun, with the department targeting completion within the two-week period. Officials say the intervention is necessary to safeguard road users and prevent accidents while also improving the durability of the interchange.