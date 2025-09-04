NPP needs to consult former presidents to win 2028 polls — Dr. Isaac Brako

Political Science Analyst Dr Isaac Brako has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to reconnect with its former presidents and senior members if it hopes to recover and remain competitive in the 2028 general elections.

Dr Brako argued that while the party has a pool of capable personalities who can help steer it to victory, many of them have been sidelined in recent years, weakening internal cohesion.

Speaking on OTEC 102.9 FM’s political programme Dwabrem on Wednesday, he cautioned that the growing perception of exclusion within the NPP is eroding unity and damaging the party’s strength.

He pointed out that former presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo remain valuable assets whose experience could help rebuild structures and restore confidence if they are fully engaged in party affairs.

Dr Brako warned that without deliberate efforts to unite both old and current members, the NPP risks further decline and may struggle to mount a credible challenge in 2028.