Akwatia by-election outcome won't influence 2028 general elections — Dr. Isaac Brako

A Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Isaac Brako, says the outcome of the Akwatia by-election is unlikely to influence the 2024 general elections.
He explained that results from by-elections are not a reliable reflection of nationwide voting patterns since general elections are shaped by broader factors that differ from constituency to constituency.
Speaking on OTEC 102.9 FM’s afternoon political programme, Dwabrem, Dr Brako noted that considerations such as ethnicity and local dynamics often affect electoral outcomes, making it difficult to draw direct links between by-elections and national polls.
His remarks follow the New Patriotic Party’s loss of its parliamentary seat in Akwatia to the National Democratic Congress, a result that has raised questions about the governing party’s strength.