World leaders send condolences as Portugal mourns Lisbon funicular railway crash

French president Emmanuel Macron on Thursday joined several world leaders to send their condolences and to the victims and the Portuguese people following the derailment of a funicular railway which left at least 15 people dead and 18 injured in central Lisbon.

"The French people join the Portuguese in mourning after the tragic cable car accident in Lisbon," said Macron on social media.

"Our condolences go out to the bereaved families and we stand in solidarity with Portugal."

Spain's Prime Minster Pedro Sanchez said he was appalled by the terrible accident.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sadi she learned of the tragedy with sadness and sent her condolences to the families of the victims.

The opening stages of an inquiry were underway on Thursday as Portugal began a day of national mourning.

Images on social media showed the wrecked funicular against a wall and in a cloud of smoke after it failed to negotiate a bend at the bottom of a street in central Lisbon.

The lift, which can carry around 40 passengers, is a popular means of transport for the millions of tourists who visit the Portuguese capital.

"It is a tragedy that has never happened in our city," said Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas.

Dozens of firefighters, police and medics worked throughout Wednesday evening to cut survivors from the wreckage and take them to hospitals.

'Lengthy queue'

Antonio Javier, a 44-year-old Spanish tourist, told the French news agency AFP that he had been in the queue with his wife and two children to take the funicular but had given up due to the length of the wait.

"We are a little relieved," he added.

A witness to the accident told SIC television that she saw the funicular descend at full speed down the steep slope where it runs daily, before hitting a building.

"It crashed into a building with brutal force and collapsed like a cardboard box, it had no brakes," the woman said.

The public prosecutor's office told the Lusa news agency: "As required by law in such situations, the public prosecutor's office will open an investigation into the circumstances of the accident."

Carris, the company that manages transport in Lisbon, said that all maintenance protocols had been carried out, 'including general maintenance.

"Monthly, weekly and daily inspection maintenance programmes have been scrupulously followed," the company added.