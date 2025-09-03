President Mahama inspects ongoing construction works on Ofankor-Nsawam road dualiazation 

President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, inspected ongoing construction works on the 33.4km Ofankor-Nsawam Road Dualisation.

The Project, which is being executed by Maripoma Enterprise Limited is now 75 per cent complete.

President Mahama, who was accompanied by Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minister of Roads and Highways was conducted around the project by Mr Kwabena Bimpong, Chief Resident Engineer of the Rehabilitation of the Ofankor-Nsawam Road Dualisation.

The President after inspecting the Road tasked the Maripoma Enterprise Ltd to abide by its promise of completing the Project by the end of the second quarter of 2026.

President Mahama said the Ofankor-Nsawam Road was the arterial road in the country because it connects the two biggest cities in Ghana, thus the Accra-Kumasi.

Adding that any challenges with the contract affects a huge number of commuters because of the heavy traffic that passes through the road.

The President reiterated that the Government was quite concerned about the complaints that were coming from the traveling public.

“And so we are happy to see that the traffic is flowing. But what I say to contractors is, yes, we know you have work to do. But one of your duties too is site management to make sure that your work does not impede the flow of traffic,” he stated.

“So you must make adequate arrangements so that even while you’re working, you are creating the conditions for traffic to flow.”

The President said: “A loan was taken for this project. And I don’t understand why the loan, the money is finished and the project is not over.

“And that we’re having to come and pay supplementary almost $78 million from the government of Ghana funds. So that’s something that we need to find out. What really happened? How come the loan that was taken was not enough? Was it that the estimate for the project was not done properly or what happened?”

President Mahama said he could see that drivers using the Ofankor-Nsawam Road were now happy.

He expressed the hope that from now until when the Contractor finishes the project, they would maintain a smooth flow of traffic, even as they were working, so that they don’t impede the flow of traffic.

“So we’ll hold you to your word. You said by the end of the second quarter next year, you should be finished,” he said.

The President said the Government had placed the Ofankor-Nsawam Project under the Big Push Programme.

He said enough provision had been made for the Big Push Projects; stating that this year the Government had about GH¢14 billion, whereas that for next year is GH¢ 30 billion.

President Mahama reiterated that there would be sufficient resources to keep contractors going.

“So as the government commits to pay you well, you too must commit to move faster on the road and also use quality materials,” he stated.

He said Maripoma Enterprise Ltd was one of the well-known construction companies in the country and that they must ensure that they execute the project using good materials.

Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minister of Roads and Highways, said the Government had cleared the over $77 million arrears owed the Contractor, which was left by the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

He expressed the hope that if the contractor continues at the pace at which they were working, they shouldn’t have any more difficulty almost up to the end of the project.

