Cleanliness in your areas will now be your Key Performance Indicator – Local Government Minister tells MMDCEs

The Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has rolled out a strict new sanitation regime, directing all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to clear public spaces and visible filth by 8 am each day, beginning Thursday, September 4, 2025.

The directive comes in preparation for the relaunch of the National Sanitation Day on Saturday, September 6, by President John Dramani Mahama, under the banner of the Clean Up Ghana Agenda.

Addressing the media, the sector Minister, Ahmed Ibrahim, said sanitation will now form a core benchmark for assessing the performance of all Chief Executives. He explained that assemblies are expected to desilt drains, clear refuse heaps, and ensure ceremonial streets and markets remain clean at all times.

The Ministry further announced the introduction of a sanitation hotline and a central monitoring dashboard to track compliance, promote accountability, and give citizens the opportunity to report sanitation concerns in their communities.

“We will keep track of assemblies and MMDAs and those that perform and those that do not will be known. Sanitation is now a key performance. Your performance indicator for all MMDCEs. Your performance as CE will be judged directly on your performance on cleanliness in all areas in your jurisdiction,” the Minister declared.