Cured leper whose surgery was sponsored by Bawumia begins school

Little Priscilla, whose life-saving surgery was funded by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has officially begun her education at the Roman Ridge School in Accra.

The former Vice President, who shared the news on social media, expressed his excitement over this milestone, describing it as the beginning of a bright future. According to him, Priscilla is destined for greatness.

His post read: “Today, little Priscilla, a former resident of the Weija Leprosarium, who was rejected by her parents at age two, reached a new milestone in her life, with her first day at school, at the Roman Ridge School in Accra.

"It was an exciting day for her and all who have cared for her, including Father Campbell, Donna, and Barbara. Priscilla is such an intelligent girl, and I believe she is destined for some great things in life.

"Congratulations to Priscilla Nonstele!!! May the Angels protect you.”