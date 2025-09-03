Money politics a threat to Ghana’s democracy – Michael Okyere Baafi

The Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi, has raised alarm over what he describes as the dangerous rise of money politics in Ghana, cautioning that the practice undermines democracy and fair competition.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, the NPP legislator recounted incidents during the recent Akwatia election where inducements overshadowed genuine political engagement. “When my people were being discouraged because, three days before the election, the NDC started constructing roads in the area,” he revealed. “They brought a truckload of spray machines, hair dryers, and fertilisers.”

Baafi lamented that even with the right message and campaign strategies, financial influence often decides the outcome. “I started doing politics since my school days, so I am very experienced,” he said. “If politics continue to be on this trajectory, then Ghanaians are going to have a huge problem. You can have a good message and do all the fundamentals necessary to win, but if money is not involved, the voters lean towards the one with the huge money.”

The MP warned that unless urgent reforms are made to tackle the monetisation of elections, Ghana risks sliding into a system where money overshadows policies, ideas, and performance.