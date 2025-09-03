Ashaiman: 18-year-old boy jailed 10 years for robbery

The Ashaiman Circuit Court has sentenced an 18-year-old motor mechanic, Prosper Adjetey, to 10 years in prison with hard labor for stealing a mobile phone from a woman.

The defendant, who resides on Monica Lane in Ashaiman, attacked 44-year-old Gifty Dzomenor, a factory worker and seamstress living in Suncity, Adjei Kojo.

This incident took place on August 26, 2025, around 9:20 p.m. while Dzomenor was returning from church. As she was on a call near Queens Hotel in Ashaiman Middle East, Adjetey forcefully snatched her Infinix phone, worth GH¢1,900, just as she was about to put it in her bag.

The victim fought back and held onto his clothing, resulting in a struggle that caused her to be dragged into a gutter. Adjetey managed to overpower her and tried to escape, but Dzomenor raised an alarm that attracted a crowd. Residents caught him and nearly lynched him before a police patrol team arrived and took him into custody.

Investigations by the police revealed that Adjetey was working with an accomplice, who fled the scene and is still at large. The convict did not reveal his partner’s identity, and efforts to apprehend him are ongoing.

On September 1, 2025, Adjetey appeared before the Ashaiman Circuit Court, with Her Honour Priscilla Sophia Yeboah presiding. He pleaded guilty to robbery and was subsequently convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor.