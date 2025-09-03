ModernGhana logo
Upper East Region commences national apprenticeship program with 1,200 apprentices

By Atuimah Valerius II Contributor
WED, 03 SEP 2025

The Upper East Region has taken a major step toward contributing to Ghana’s 24-hour economy policy with the rollout of the National Apprenticeship Program (NAP).

At a ceremony held at the Jubilee Park in Bolgatanga on Saturday, September 30, 2025, 1,200 apprentices were matriculated and more than 200 master crafts persons formally inducted. The initiative, led by the National Youth Authority (NYA), is designed to equip young people with employable skills to boost national development.

Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Donatus Akamugri Atanga, described the program as the “nerve center” of the government’s 24-hour economy agenda in the region. He urged the youth to embrace the opportunity, stressing that skills acquisition is a pathway to independence, dignity, and prosperity. He also appealed to private sector players to tap into the pool of talent being developed through NAP to strengthen Ghana’s artisanal industry.

Highlighting the importance of the informal sector, National NAP Coordinator, Mr. Nicodemus Derry, who represented the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, revealed that 80 percent of Ghanaians are engaged in the informal sector, contributing 40 percent to the country’s GDP. He said 60 percent of citizens acquire skills through apprenticeships. According to him, over 120,000 applications have been received nationwide, with the program targeting the training of 500,000 youth in four years. He announced that government has committed GHS300 million to fund the program this year, covering training fees, workplace insurance, monthly stipends, and start-up kits for beneficiaries.

The ceremony also emphasized inclusivity. The President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Chiana Pio, HRH Pe-Ditundini Adiali Ayagitan II, praised NAP for opening opportunities to women and persons with disabilities, describing it as a “launchpad to personal and professional excellence.”

One of the master trainers, Mr. Atoosiko Godfred, a leather craftsman with a disability from Builsa North, expressed gratitude on behalf of his colleagues. He lauded the recognition being given to their contributions and appealed for more resources to enhance training. He reminded the gathering that “disability is never inability.”

The event ended with apprentices pledging to uphold discipline, hard work, and respect throughout their training.

