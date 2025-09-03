Adentan Chief Imam expands Back-to-School project to support orphans in Northern Region

The Office of Adentan Municipal Chief Imam, Race 4 Aid in partnership with Sharjah Charity, has extended its Back to School Project to the Northern Region, offering much needed educational support to orphans and underprivileged children.

The initiative, which has already reached beneficiaries in Greater Accra, Central, Volta, and Eastern regions, was launched in Tamale during a brief ceremony at the Kulikuli School AstroTurf.

More than 300 children from various communities in the region received school bags, exercise books, and other essential learning materials to help them begin the academic year on a strong footing.

Speaking to the media, the Executive Director of Race 4 Aid and Adentan Municipal Chief Imam, Sheikh Imam Mohammed Mutawakil Abubakari, said the project is part of a broader nationwide campaign to ensure every child has the chance to learn, grow, and achieve their dreams.

“Together, we can build a brighter future for Ghana,” Sheikh Mutawakil noted, while commending donors for their unwavering support to the underprivileged.

Special Guest, Sheikh Suleiman Nabila, cautioned caregivers against selling the items, urging them instead to make sure the resources directly benefit the children.

Caretakers of the beneficiaries expressed their appreciation to Race 4 Aid and its partners, acknowledging the consistent assistance provided to orphans and needy children over the years.