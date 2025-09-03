Teshie Mantse condemns killing during Homowo Kpokpoi sprinkling

Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra III

The Paramount Chief of Teshie and President of the Teshie Traditional Council, Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra III, has strongly condemned the violence that marred this year’s Homowo Kpokpoi sprinkling, leading to the tragic death of three young men.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra today, the Teshie Mantse expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as a dark day in the history of the Homowo festival, which is traditionally marked by joy, unity, and thanksgiving.

“What was supposed to be a moment of celebration turned into an arena for rioting with offensive weapons, resulting in needless loss of lives. This tragic event has thrown Teshie into a state of fear and panic and destroyed the charm of the entire festival,” he said.

Nii Akomfra revealed that the Traditional Council had prior intelligence of a planned disruption and duly notified the security agencies, who assured them of adequate protection. However, during the kpokpoi feast on Tuesday, August 27, his palace was attacked with gunfire, stones, and broken bottles, injuring several people, including his own kpokpoi carrier.

He dismissed as “absurd” suggestions that he orchestrated violence against his own subjects and guests, stressing that such accusations were baseless and insulting. He extended an unqualified apology to invited guests, including delegations from Aflao-Teshie and Lome, who witnessed the violent disruptions.

The Teshie Mantse also criticized the growing trend of armed groups infiltrating cultural celebrations, noting that Homowo traditions strictly prohibit red attire, a symbol of war in favour of white, which represents peace. He condemned the presence of red-clad militants and “okada” riders who, according to him, triggered the disturbances.

“In the light of the foregoing, we hereby condemn in no uncertain terms the institutionalization of guns, cutlasses, cudgels, and stones into Teshie Homowo culture. We also condemn the senseless killing of innocent citizens in cold blood during the Kpokpoi sprinkling,” he declared.

Nii Akomfra urged the security agencies to treat the killings as a high-profile homicide case and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. He further appealed to residents to provide any evidence including videos and documents to assist in police investigations.

He reassured the bereaved families and the entire Teshie community that the Traditional Council will continue to press state institutions to pursue justice. “Nobody has the right to shed innocent blood; those responsible must be named, shamed, and punished,” he emphasized.

The Teshie Mantse called for unity among the people of Teshie, urging them to turn their grief into a collective resolve to safeguard the peace and sanctity of the Homowo festival.