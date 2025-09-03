Council of State acted Ultra Vires, by deciding Prima Facie Case in petition for sacking of a Chief Justice

In a Democratic Dispensation, there are three coequal Arms of Government namely the Executive Arm which is headed by the President, the Legislature, headed by the Speaker and the Judiciary which is headed by the Chief Justice, sharing power as provided by the Constitution, through the principle of separation of powers for checks and balance as propounded by Montesquieu.

Thus the three Arms of Government are to enjoy greater independence in Administration and Operation or to be independent in Decision Making including Travel Policy. Notwithstanding, the political philosophy of Independence of the three Arms of Government, the framers of the 1992 Constitution based on the Political History of Ghana, ensured the Independence of the Judiciary is anchored by Article 127 of the 1992 Constitution, which covers a full page. Clause 1 of Article 127 of the 1992 Constitution is a very clear in English that the Judiciary Arm of Government enjoys full Independence in both its Judicial and Administration functions including financial administration hence include Travel Policy.

Unfortunately, notwithstanding the independence of Administration including Financial Administration as to be enjoyed by the Judiciary as provided in Clause 1 of Article 127 of the 1992 Constitution, thus includes a promulgated Travel Policy, a Chief Justice, as the Head of Judiciary Arm of Government has been removed in connection with allegation of irregularities in Administration especially with Travel expenses as approved for her Office and other matters within the responsibility of the Chief Administrator of the Judiciary including the good welfare of his or her subordinates as required under Clause 1 of Article 1 of the 1992 Constitution for power to be exercised for the welfare of the citizens hence the staff under the Authority herein the CJ or Judiciary.

Hmm, effective today, State Vehicles should not be used to attend funerals or convey spouses to the Market or wards to School, otherwise this constitute stated misbehavior by actors and removal from Office and no more surcharges, which should have been the case if she really violated the Travel Policy, if and only if it is authenticated by the Auditor General as such.

It must be stressed that the alleged irregularity acts by her were not highlighted as irregularities in the Reports by the Auditor General presumably, the Auditor General was satisfied that the expenses incurred were within the mandate of the Travel Policy of the Judiciary Arm of Government, and the letter of Appointment/condition of services, thus the Auditor saw her actions were in line with Clause 1 of Article 127 of the 1992 Constitution on Independence in Administration including Financial Administration.

This makes the ruling of the Committee on the Travel expense ridiculous and may thus give the wrong impression that it rubber stamped the illegal (not authorized) prima facie case findings by the Council of State. Thus making the case to be debatable and it is going to haunt the nation, thus a dint in the Political History of the Fourth Republic and would deepen the political divide and thus damage social fabrics consequently, affects national cohesion needed for the success of the good Resetting Agenda by His Excellency President Mahama.

The lexicon of Stated Misbehaviour which was the reason for the removal of Her Ladyship Chief Justice Araba Gertrude Torkuno is ambiguous, thus debatable, since it is a lacuna in the Constitution due to no interpretation provided by the Constitution at Article 295 of the 1992 Constitution.

Yes the same, ambiguous lexicon of Stated Misbehaviour were used to remove Lawyer Ms Dorothy Lamptey as the Chairperson of the CHRAJ in 2013 and Lawyer Ms Charlotte Osei as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission in 2018 based on the findings of prima facie cases in the petitions referred to the affected Chief Justices by the affected Presidents in 2013 and 2018 respectively, when the affected Presidents received and referred the petitions to the then related Chief Justices. So no wrong doing by the affected Presidents by adhering to or obeying strictly the Constitutional provision. So His Excellency President Mahama in 2013 and in 2025 and His Excellency former President Nana Addo in 2018 performed their Constitutional duties in the related cases. So no blame game to the affected Presidents.

So the affected Committees had to rubber stamp the findings of the petitions referred to the affected Chief Justices for the determination of Prima facie cases in the petitions and the affected Chief Justices, were the ones who appointed the affected Committees acting in Consultation with the Judicial Council, in respect of the members of the Committee from the Superior Courts and the other members in consultations with the Council of State. A disaster.

To avoid this disaster, was the reason that made the framers of the 1979 Constitution to make no authority other than the Committee to sit in a petition for the removal of a Justice or the CJ as in Article 128 of the 1979 Constitution. The 1979 Constitution did not grant the power to any person like the Chief Justice nor to a body say the Judicial Council for the removal of a Justice nor the Council of State in case of removal of a Chief Justice. By that the framers of the 1979 Constitution made it as the responsibility of the Committee. Thus a disaster was made in Clause 3 of Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution by the framers of the 1992 Constitution for the removal of a Justice, they should have preserved or left it as the responsibility of a fair, impartial, and Independent Committee as they did for the removal of the CJ as in Clause 6 of Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution.

So, the Committee for the amendment of the 1992 Constitution should take note and act like the framers of the 1979 Constitution, by denying the determination of prima facie case before the appointment of a duly constituted Committee for petitions for the removal of a Justice, as wrongly provided in Clause 3 of Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution. It is a disaster since the appointed Committee is forced to rubber stamp, the findings of prima facie case in the petition by appointing authority of the Committee. Members of the Council of State should take note of the findings of this writer, that they acted reckless and never to repeat this error. A disaster indeed.

If the Council of State compares the 1979 Constitution with the 1992 Constitution, they will surely see that there was something wrong with their findings of prima facie case that led to removal of Chief Justice Araba Gertrude Torkuno, who was the Head of one of the coequal Arms of Government, on the charges of a petition of a Stated Misbehaviour. This because the Council of State arrogated to itself the power not granted by the Constitution to declare and declared a prima facie case in the petitions due to allegation of the irregularities in her tenure office.

Fortunately, for her, the travel expense was/is permissible in her terms and condition of services and also her judicial duties as the Chief Administrator of the Judicial is guaranteed in Clause 1 of Article 127 of the Constitution. This makes the recommendation by the Committee which made the President of Ghana to have no other choice than to remove a head of a coequal arm of Government a very bad one. My brother, friend namely his Lordship Justice Pwamang Committee’s recommendation for the removal of the CJ was unconstitutional and unreasonable. It failed to take note of Article 127 of the Constitution .

The lacuna in the Constitution with the wolf as the ambiguous Stated Misbehaviour, was likely left by the framers of the Constitution, to be defined either by an Amendment of the affected provisions or by a Constitutional Instrument, so this inaction or this state of affairs as at date after over 30 years with the 1992 Constitution especially as what happened to Lawyer Ms Dorothy Lamptey Esq and Lawyer Ms Charlotte Osei Esq as the Chairperson of CHRAJ and Chairperson of the EC respectively, is really a very big disgrace to the Nation. As explained below.

So, it must be made very clear that there was a clear wrong doing (a guilt of stated misbehaviour) on the part of the Council of State in the process that led to the removal of the CJ. Clause 6 of Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution is in very clear in English that the President on receipt of a petition for the removal of the Chief Justice, the President shall acting in consultation with the Council of State appoint a Committee to inquire into the petition. No other requirement was required of the President nor is the Council of State in Clause 6 of Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution nor a provision under Article 146 granted to the Council of State to decide a petition is of a prima facie. .

Thus on a receipt of a petition for the removal of the CJ, by the President, the role of the President and the Council of State is as provided in Clause 6 of Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, that is limited to the appointment of a Committee with membership as decreed by the Constitution, hence a closed door to inquire into the case. They only required act as provided under subsequent clauses 9 of Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution and nothing more.

Thus neither the President nor the Council of State is clothed with the power by the Constitution or by an Amendment of the relevant provisions or by Constitutional Instrument to act contrary to the provision of the Constitution, so the Council of States conduct of conducting a preliminary investigation into a petition for the removal of a CJ, in order to decide whether there is a prima facie case before appointing the appropriate Committee to inquire into the case was unconstitutional an amounted Stated Misbehaviour This is so since, the grounds for removal as granted by the Constitution include not able to perform functions of the Office due to infirmity of body and mind, so this make it a close door to the Council of State and restricted as the duty of a duly constituted Committee, that is competent to determine whether the petition is of prima facie case or not and act accordingly.

So, by the flow or meaning of Clause 6 of Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, every petition whether the reason for the removal is due to infirmity of body or mind, stated misbehaviour etc, must trigger the establishment of a competent Committee by the President, acting in consultation with the Council of State. This should be clear when one juxtaposes the 1979 Constitution with the 1992 Constitution, and take notice that the petition for the removal may be on the ground of inability to perform the functions of the Office due to infirmity of body or mind.

So by the above narrative, thus for a medical case petition, it is a competent Committee or body like a medical board or inclusion of medical officers as members of the Committee as provided under Article 69 of the Constitution at Clauses 4, 5, 9 etc that is clothed with the power to decide on a medical petition is of prima facie case or not. so it should be the same for all petitions This makes the action of the current Council of State flawed, redundant or the Council of State, a political advisory body not qualified or not required by the Constitution to decide whether a petition is of prima facie case or not.

So it is the exclusive responsibility of a duly appointed Committee which must be fair, impartial and Independent in the investigation of the petition with initial preliminary investigation to determine if the petition is of prima facie case. If yes, conducts the prosecution of the case (the full scale or final investigation into the case) and makes recommendation which may even be a need for a medical attention or examination abroad at the expense of the State.

Although the matter sounds an absurdity due no clarity on what constitute State Misbehaviour, I need to be honest and smart to point out that the framers of the Constitution did not err in Clause 6 of Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, since their aim was/ is to ensure very good judicial work, moral and ethical standards at all times by CJ and Justices of the Superior Court. That is why nominees for the Offices of the CJ and Justice of the Supreme Court are expected to be persons of high moral character and proven integrity and Parliamentary vetting is mandatory before confirmation of nominee by the Appointment by the President with an appointment letter.

This is very important since the CJ and Justices remain at post and retire at 70 years old. Hmm, unlike the Office of President, Office of the Speaker or Member of Parliament may be occupied by an elected old proven criminal say old armed robber after 10 years of end of sentence as allowed at Clause 5 of Article 94 of the 1992 Constitution. Thus the framers want the CJ and Justices to be more than Angels.

So it easier to enter into Heaven then to enter into the Supreme Court. So, need for definitions of stated misbehaviour, which should be breaches of moral and ethical standards, disregard to the welfare of the staff under his or her Authority, sensitive national issues or damages to public safety, thievery, murder, rape, LBGTQ, etc and not those flimsy allegations.

Let me give an example, a Military Commissioned Officer is entitled to the service of a batman, and if Captain Kojo decides his wife or Slay Queen should enjoy the Batman pay and allowance and he ensured that he or the wife irons his uniform, buys polish and polish the shoes per Military standards, why should this be a serious irregularity. This is why it is very embarrassing that as at date, there is no definition or interpretation of Stated Misbehaviour to guide observers of the conducts of members of the Superior Courts. So the petitioners cannot be blamed due to trap set by the Constitution for all sort of petitions to be sent to the President and the President cannot be blamed for acting accordingly.

The problem, should be the act to the contrary as committed by the 30 members of the Council of State is a Constitutional Coup or violation. It must be made abundantly clear that His Excellency President Mahama did a good job by acting accordingly as prescribed by the Constitution. So no breach of the Constitution by the President. But the Council of State during the process of jointly implementing of Clause 6 of Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution with the President acted Ultra Vires and reckless by deciding a Prima Facie Case in the petition for Removal of a Chief Justice before the setting up of the Committee.

This Constitutional coup or violation by the Council of State and the way the Committee quickly submitted its findings and recommendation to the President may make an Independent Observer to have the wrong impression that the removal of the CJ was politically driven. A Lesson to the nation.

So, this constitutional violation and reckless act by the Council of State constitute a Stated Misbehaviour on the part of the affected members of the Council of State and by Clause 6 of Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution, the appointment of the 30 Members of Council of State who decided that the petition is of prima facie case must be terminated by the President for arrogated to itself, powers not granted by the Constitution, in line with the Principle that the Law is the Law. Since Fairness must be the game as required by the Constitution. This will be dilated below with strong justifications by juxtaposing the 1979 Constitution with the 1992 Constitution.

Before the writer does so, it is important to emphasize that a Resetting Agenda for the effective and efficient nation building was approved by popular vote in the 2024 General Election. It success will depend on National Cohesion, since it is the ingredient for social, economic and political stability. So, Unity in Diversity is required for effectiveness (efficiency, value, practicality) of the Resetting Agenda for a Better Ghana Agenda for current and future generations as being championed by this writer and others. Thankfully, the Resetting Agenda is being executed by His Excellency President JD Mahama, who is a very honest Statesman and a democrat par excellence.

Thankfully, His Excellency President JD Mahama is supported by an equally very honest and erudite Deputy, namely Her Excellency Vice President Professor Naana Opoku Agyeman, a female trailblazer in the academic arena and now in the political field, so a stateswoman par Excellency. Furthermore, the President, judged by his own confession during the maiden Kwahu Business Forum in April 2025 at Mpraeso in the Eastern Region, is supported by a very honest, dynamic, hardworking and well-informed Chief of Staff who so far performs his duty with due diligence, namely Hon Mr Julius Debrah.

So, the President and his team for Office of Government Machinery (OGM) are well experienced on what should be done for the success of the Resetting Agenda and are therefore working very hard with team spirit to ensure social and national cohesion in order to get all patriotic Citizens come on board to ensure the effectiveness of the Resetting Agenda, for a Better Ghana for current and future generations.

So any act by anybody/by any institution that have the potential to disrupt Unity in Diversity being built by the Team for OGM for the success of the Resetting of Ghana or which may have the tendency to cause serious negative repercussions in the development of Ghana and or a breach a provision of the 1992 Constitution must be the major concern by National development and Constitutional Rule participants/Watchers.

So, the success of the Resetting Agenda, Ghana demands equally honest, patriotic and bold participants (persons), who are well-informed in national issues to say it as it or to call a spade a spade in order to help His Excellency President JD Mahama to navigate Ghana towards a Promised Land, through the Resetting Ghana Agenda in the next four years of the life of Ghana. So, this writer, a Student of Political Risk Management and Security Risk Management, who is one of the champions of the Better Ghana Agenda is striving hard to fill this gap.

So, this author hereby points out that the process that led to the removal of her ladyship former CJ Araba Torkonoo was flawed or marred by the Council of State which is mainly of political color. The Council of State arrogated to itself a power not granted to it by the Constitution when it decided a petition was of a prima facie case thus violated the Constitution by deciding that the petitions were of prima facie cases. Secondly, since there was no clarity by a Constitutional Instrument to guide the Citizens on what constitutes Stated Misbehaviour to avert flimsy allegations and the fact that she acted within the provisions of Clauses 1, 3 and 5 of Article 127 of the Constitution which grants Independence of Administration including Financial Administration to the Judiciary.

It is very important to give clarity to what constitute Stated Misbehaviour which should warrant the removal of a Chief Justice who is the Head of the Judiciary which is one of the coequal Arms of Government. This is necessary since the inception of the Fourth Republic, some of Speakers of Parliament travelled out with their spouses or family members etc at the expense of the State. Also the conducts of most Presidents and their subordinates had caused a lot of deaths and untold suffering to the Citizens through corruption and mismanagement. This made the situations by the affected Speakers of Parliament, affected Presidents and their affected immediate subordinates to be more than gross Misconduct.

The actions of former Presidents and their immediate subordinates which caused deaths and untold suffering violated Clause 1 of the 1992 Constitution which requires that the exercising of the authority of government must be done to ensure the welfare of the Citizens. Unfortunately, the affected Presidents remained at Post and were removed or retained at the next general election due to seemingly difficult or very challenging process for the removal of the President and or his immediate Subordinates as Ministers. Below are examples to drive my point home.

Firstly, it was very difficult by Vote of Censure as at Article of 82 of the Constitution to remove a Minister of Finance who according to some of the Citizens including Members of Parliament, allegedly acted wrongly or due to inactions including not seeking for debt relief as made available by the World Bank to distressed Countries or not opting for a very early bail out from the IMF which would have averted or minimized the suffering as result of the Domestic Debt Exchange Program but due to poor judgment or inactions contributed to the death of some citizens and untold hardships to a lot of Ghanaians including the writer. Hmm I must be honest getting money to buy koko is a problem and walking has been the order of the day.

Secondly, the overflow of the Volta Dam which led to the spillage of the Akosombu Dam, caused massive flood casualties in both life and properties, Unfortunately, no effective or adequate actions for the good welfare of the affected persons by the then President of Ghana and related subordinates as required by Clause 1 of Article 1 of the 1992 Constitution. For historical records, it is important to be honest and fair to say that His Excellency Dr Bawumia, who was then the VP, visited some of the affected areas and made one of the highest personal donations by donating GHc160,000.00 to the Akosombu Dam flood victims. Thus demo a genuine caring and patriotic or dependable or responsible and humanitarian character of a Leader as required by the Constitution. Hmm, the then President of Ghana and some of his Ministers and other officials in his regime reportedly acted in a very unsympathetic manner.

Thirdly, some Presidents as the Head of the Executive Arm of Government, hence as the policy makers, caused enactment of bad Small Scale Mining Laws in the Mining Sector, thus contributed to a massive destruction of the environment. This situation caused and is causing deaths, abnormalities in some babies etc or making mankind to be under existential threat but remain at post until voted out. So, like how the CJ was easily removed, there must be a Constitutional amendment to ensure the President and his immediate subordinates perform effectively otherwise remove from Office before the end of the tenure of Office.

Fourthly, were stories of very gross misconducts by some Presidents when they proclaimed to some nationals of some areas that because they did not vote for them or vote for the Parliamentary Candidates of their Political Parties, made it difficult not to provide development to their areas, though the Constitution is against discrimination in all areas etc. So, history tells serious misconducts or misbehaviors on the part of the elements in the Executive Arm of Government as recorded in the past but no immediate removal action was executed.

The above examples of bad conducts or Stated Misbehaviors by Speakers of Parliament and Presidents of Ghana and their immediate subordinates make the removal of a Chief Justice, the head of coequal arm of Government for alleged Stated Misbehaviour especially with regards to genuine travels, as approved by the Judiciary Travel Policy as unfair and unreasonable.

So there is the need for a Constitutional provision for immediate removal of the other Heads of the other Arms of Government namely the Speaker of Parliament, the President for Stated Misbehaviors, this therefore calls for clarity on what should constitute Stated Misbehaviour. This should be based on sensitive national matters, matters about public welfare or safety or criminal acts.

Due to the removal of a CJ, , the writer, as one of the Champions for a Better Ghana Agenda was motivated to juxtapose the qualifications for the Heads of the three seemingly Coequal Arms of Government and then juxtapose the reasons and the procedures for the removal of the Heads of the Coequal Arms of Government. This was done with much emphasizes on the reasons and procedures for the removal of the Head of the Judiciary Arm of Government ( the Chief Justice) of Ghana as provided in the 1979 Constitution with that of the 1992 Constitution. So, the 1979 Constitution was juxtaposed with the 1992 Constitution for the sequence for the removal of a Chief Justice of Ghana and deductions were made on the findings as stated below.

It is very instructive to note that both the 1979 and 1992 Constitution ordered that when the President receives a petition for the removal of the CJ, he shall in a consultation with the Council of State, appoint all the five members of a Tribunal as in Clause 8 of Article 128 the 1979 Constitution and with the 1992 Constitution appoint all the five members of a Committee as in Clause 6 of Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution. In the 1979 Constitution, the membership is to be made of 3 Justices of the Supreme Court and two others as in the 1979 Constitution. But in the 1992 Constitution, two Justices of the Supreme Court shall be members out of the five members of the Committee.

Thus, the Framers of both Constitutions ordered the President on receipt of a petition, without fail to act in Consultation with the Council of State to appoint a fair, impartial and Independent Tribunal or a Committee as in the 1979 and 1992 Constitution respectively as the only bodies clothed with the powers of a Court to inquire whether the petition is cogent or reasonable to warrant the removal of a CJ through recommendations by the Tribunal or the Committee as in the 1992 Constitution This Is line with the legal or the Judicial principle that it is a Judge or Justice (a Court) or a Constitutional body like a duly constituted Committee authorized or the clothed with Judicial powers which must decide whether a case is a prima facie one to warrant prosecution of the case in a Court of law. Hence the reason the framers of the 1979 Constitution used the term Tribunal instead of a Committee.

So, for the removal of a Justice and the CJ as in Article 127 of the 1979 Constitution and for the removal of the CJ as in Clause 6 of Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, the President or any other body is denied the power to conduct investigation especially preliminary investigation into the case to decide it is of a prima facie case. The role of the President and Council share the duty of appointing the Tribunal or Committee as required by the Framers of both Constitutions. Hence, an action by any person or body except a Committee as in Clause 6 of Article 146 to decide a petition for the removal of the CJ is of a prima facie case is ultra vires.

It was found that any of the three Heads of the three Arms of Government can be removed when incapable of performing the function of the relevant Office by reasons of infirmity of body and mind. It is a competent authority like a Medical Board, appointed as directed that is required to decide a prima facie case for the Consideration of a duly constituted body or bodies as required by the Constitution for the removal action. Strangely, notwithstanding the recommendations of the Medical Board, the removal of the President must be sanctioned or approved by two thirds of all Members of Parliament.

It was found that both Constitutions provided clarity on the grounds for the removal of the President and the process is very laborious.as provided at Article 69 of the 1992 Constitution. It was also found that Clause 2 of Article 95 of the Constitution required the removal of the Speaker to be approved by Members of Parliament but did not mention or provide clarity on the misconducts for which the Speaker should be removed from Office.

It was fond that by Article 82 of the Constitution, the Removal of a Minister is by a Vote of Censure on the Minister to be approved by two thirds of all Members of Parliament and the procedure is slightly laborious.

It was found that although the President can terminate the appointment of a member of the Council of State for ambiguous term as Stated Misbehaviour in the Constitution, it success depends on prior approval of Parliament as required in Clause 6 of Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution.

It was found that for the Office of the Head of the Executive Arm of Government and Head of the Legislature Arm of Government as President of Ghana and Speaker of Parliament respectively and their Subordinates as Ministers and Members of Parliament respectively or, a Member of Council of State or Chairman of the EC etc, Clause 5 of Article 94 of the 1992 Constitution, allows person with a very old criminal background to qualify to occupy any of the mentioned Offices.

According to the Constitution, the eligibility for the mentioned Offices is allowed after 10 years or more have passed since the end of a sentence, (thus includes a former Armed Robber, or former murderer, or former rapist, or former corrupt persons etc) or the date of publication of a Report of Commission or Committee of Inquiry or if he or she has been pardoned as provided in the Constitution. One may be right to also add that if a declaration of nolle prosequi has been made against his or her alleged criminal case by the Attorney General.

Interestingly the removal process of the above mentioned Office Holders with the exception of the Chairman of the EC is cumbersome with a requirement of Parliamentary approval. So there must be clarity in what Constitutes Stated Misbehaviour to warrant or guide a petition for the removal of Justices and the CJ.

On the other hand, to be appointed as the Chief Justice or a Justice of the Supreme Court, the framers of the Constitution, require a nominee, who must be a person of 15 years standing as a Lawyer and who must be of high moral character, and proven integrity. Thus, it is very easy after repentance or after becoming a born again to enter into heaven than to enter into the Supreme Court of Ghana to hold an Office as Justice or the CJ. So there must be clarity in what constitutes Stated Misbehaviour.

It is possible that the framers of both the 1979 and 1992 Constitution were of the strong view that a person or body with judicial powers should do so. So it is the CJ or a Tribunal or Committee as in 1979 and 1992 Constitutions respectively with judicial power to do so and not the Council of State. So the need for a Constitutional to give the interpretation on what constitute Stated Misbehaviour and for the procedure to be followed.

It was found that to be appointed as a member of the Electoral Commission, a person must be qualified to be elected as a Member of Parliament as by Clause 1 of Article 44 of the 1992 Constitution. Thus by Clause 5 of Article 94 of the 1992 Constitution, persons with very old criminal backgrounds may be appointed as a Chairperson of the EC (an Independent Executive Body) and his or her two Deputies etc. But the removal process for the Chairperson of the EC is same as for a Justice of the Court of Appeal which is same as for a Justice of the Supreme Court, hence subordinates of the Chief Justice as provided at Clause 3 of Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution. So this wrong comparison must be stopped.

So there must be clarity in what constitutes Stated Misbehaviour but fellow citizens should stop justifying the removal of a CJ, the Office or the Head of one of the coequal Arms of Government by comparing it with the removal of the Chairperson of CHRAJ or EC. The Independence of the EC for decision making by the Constitution at Article 46 cannot be compared with that of the Judiciary as at Article 127.

The Offices of the Chairperson of the EC, CHRAJ etc are mere Offices of very inferior Independent Executive Bodies with the Office Holders who share the same terms and conditions of services as that of Justice of Appeal Court and with their Deputies with the same terms and conditions of services of a Justice of a High Court. It must be noted that the status of Justice of Court Appeal for that matter the EC is very inferior than that of the Justice of Supreme Court and the Status of a Justice of the Supreme Court is below that of the Chief Justice, as the Head of the Judicial Arm of Government .

It was found that unless removed as provided by the Constitution, or by voluntary resignation, the CJ and Justice of the Supreme Court are to stay in Office up to the age of 70 years old. It is deduced that the qualities of 15 years standing as a Lawyer with high moral character, and proven integrity required of the Justices of the Supreme Court and the CJ that made the framers of the Constitution to make the CJ and Justice of the Supreme Court to stay in Office and go on compulsory retirement on the attainment of 70 years old.

Thus for the same reasons as stated above, the framers of the Constitution made the removal process to be seemingly very easier than the process for the removal of their Counterparts in the other Arms of Government. This may be so, because say if a 40 year or 50 year old lawyer is appointed as Chief Justice, unless he or she resigns or retires at an earlier age or dies, he or she will be CJ for 25 or 35 respectively. This make it very imperative for a Constitutional Instrument to define what constitutes a Stated Misbehaviour to guide all citizens before a petition for the removal of the CJ who is the Head of an Arm of Government may regarded as reasonable.

The study revealed that President Mahama acted appropriately with the petitions received from the affected citizens for the removal of the CJ, since the President of Ghana shall act accordingly as prescribed by the Constitution on receipt of a petition for the removal of a Justice of the Superior Courts or for the removal of the Chief Justice. It was revealed that the Suspension of a Justice or the CJ when a petition is referred to the Committee and the revoking of the petition at any time is optional to the President’s discretion or pleasure.

Thus the framers of the Constitution did not make the suspension issue mandatory because of the open cheque provided with the lexicon Stated Misbehaviour granted to the Citizens and this may suggest that the framers did not err but wanted to ensure the Office Holders who may stay in Office and vacate the Office at the age of 70 years are held very accountable for all issues necessary for an impeachment or investigation action does suggest a guiltiness. It must be noted that an investigation of sitting President is regarded as an impeachment of the President whether removed or not removed. Thus the removal of a President or the Speaker of Parliament or the CJ by impeachment or investigation or prosecution should depend on cogent petitions to be done by a competent authority as provided by the Constitution.

So, if the Council of State did decide that the petition is of prima facie case, then they acted ultra vires otherwise Lawyer Samuel Gyamfi Esq was reckless with the proclamation of the findings of prima facie case/vote by the Council of State. Google and read 30 out of 31 Members of Council of State decided a case of prima facie in the petition for the removal of the CJ. This is yet to be denied by the Council of State thus gives truthiness of the assertion of Lawyer Mr Samuel Gyamfi Esq.

The findings were found to be sound when the findings were juxtaposed with facts from the public deliberations of the Consultative Assembly, which framed the 1992 Constitution in 1992 by using the points for the provisions in the draft document as presented by the Committee of Constitutional Experts which was chaired by Professor Dr Nana Kobia Asante, the Paramount Chief of Asante Asokere,.

Furthermore, the 2002 lecture on the 1992 Constitution by Professor Dr Nana Kobia Asante, the Paramount Chief of Asante Asokere, on the reasons for the provisions of the1992 Constitution was also reviewed in the risk assessment and the findings herein are almost same as stated in the Lecture.

Thus in both the 1979 and 1992 Constitutions, a petition for the removal of the Chief Justice must end without a fail at the door steps of the Committee to be appointed by the President acting in consultation with the Council of State and which is granted with Judicial powers. So it is a must do action, and a system other than the Committee has no power to determine if the petition for the removal of the CJ is of a prima Facie case. The framers want the CJ as the person or a body as a Committee clothed with Judicial power to decide if petitions for the removal of a Justice as at Clause 3 of Atrticle146 and Clause 6 of Article 146 as in case of removal of the CJ respectively is of a prima facie case. Any Act to the contrary is ultra vires and thus untenable.