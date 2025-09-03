ModernGhana logo
V/R: Missing farmer found dead at Kpale-Xorse community 

  Wed, 03 Sep 2025
A farmer, who went missing on Monday, September 1, at Kpale-Xorse, a farming community in the Ho West District of the Volta Region, has been found dead under suspicious circumstances.

The deceased, identified as Mr Kodzo Delali Adovor, believed to be in his 50s, a husband and father of four, reportedly left for his farm early Monday morning but never returned.

His failure to return prompted his family and neighbours to raise an alarm, leading to an intensive community search.

According to residents, the search team traced the deceased's footsteps to his farmland, where they observed bloodstains, increasing suspicion of foul play.

His body was eventually discovered the following evening in a shallow stream behind his farm, partially buried, sending shockwaves across the community.

Mr Kwaku Dzivenu, a resident of Kpale-Xorse, described the incident as deeply troubling.

He called on security agencies to step up patrols in farming areas to ensure the safety of farmers, who often work in isolated locations.

“This is not just a tragedy for the family, but a threat to the peace of the entire community. Our farmers need to feel safe when they go to their farms,” he told the Ghana News Agency.

Mr Divine Tutu, Assembly Member for the area, who helped mobilise residents and community leaders during the search, confirmed that the police were immediately informed after the discovery.

Officers visited the scene to gather evidence and have since commenced investigations into the circumstances leading to the death.

“This is the first time we are witnessing such a disturbing incident in our community. We are deeply saddened and call for a swift investigation,” he said.

The body has been retrieved and deposited at the Ho Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy, as family members and residents await clarity on what exactly transpired.

Police have opened investigations into the incident, cautioning residents to remain calm.

Meanwhile, the tragic incident has cast a somber mood over Kpale-Xorse, with family, friends, and neighbours mourning the sudden loss of a man many described as hardworking and dedicated to his family.

GNA

